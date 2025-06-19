Doc Rivers makes massive statement on Caitlin Clark after Fever superstar's scuffle with Sun players: "Biggest superstar in basketball" 

Caitlin Clark has transformed women’s basketball, and Doc Rivers recently lauded the Indiana Fever guard with a bold compliment. He compared Clark to the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying she has the same influence as the NBA superstars to fill arenas.

Shortly after dissecting her style of play, highlighting how her long-range shooting often eclipses her passing skills, Rivers commented on Clark’s growing stardom. To him, no one in basketball is currently a bigger name than Caitlin Clark.

"Caitlin Clark is Pistol Pete. In college, everyone was mesmerized by her shooting, and I'm like, it's the least of her game; it's her passing," Rivers said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

“When you watch Caitlin Clark's team play, they run the floor. You know why? They know they're gonna get the ball. They make cuts because they know they're gonna get the ball, and that's what a superstar does. She may be the biggest superstar in basketball right now.”

Rivers showered Clark with the lofty compliments during a podcast appearance on Wednesday, a day after Clark was involved in a heated scuffle.

During the third quarter of the Indiana Fever’s Commissioner’s Cup matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, Clark was poked in the eye by Jacy Sheldon. Further escalating the incident was Sun’s Marina Mabrey, who shoved the Fever guard to the ground.

Marina Mabrey did not regret shoving Caitlin Clark

Following the third-quarter scuffle, officials took a long look at the video to review the incident. As the play was being analyzed, Marina Mabrey was seen dancing at the team bench area and saying:

“I don’t give a f**k.”

Mabrey subsequently received a technical foul, while Tina Charles and Clark were also slapped with technical fouls for their roles in the altercation. Additionally, Lexie Sheldon's foul was upgraded to a Flagrant-1. Mabrey's foul was upgraded to a Fragrant-2 on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Ultimately, the Fever cruised to a comfortable 88-71 victory. Clark contributed 20 points and six assists, while Natasha Howard added a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double, helping the Fever secure a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game.

