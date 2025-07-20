  • home icon
"Doing what bodycam footage has done to BLM": Jason Whitlock makes bold remarks on Angel Reese's viral dance with Courtney Williams

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 20, 2025 05:41 GMT
The intense dance involving Angel Reese and Courtney Williams on Thursday continues to reverberate on social media. Reese and Williams created a sensation with their 1-on-1 show at a party after the WNBA’s orange carpet opener. A clip of the interaction, which came live via the Twitch Studbudz channel of Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, prompted a reaction from Jason Whitlock.

The Fearless host wrote Saturday on X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the viral video:

“This All Star Weekend is a mistake. The videos coming out of All Star Weekend are doing what bodycam footage has done to BLM.”
In the video, Courtney Williams energetically twerked in front of Angel Reese, who leaned back to enjoy the dance. Some players, including Marina Mabrey, Saniya Rivers, Sydney Colson and DiJonai Carrington, egged them on. Whitlock thought the video did not help the WNBA’s image, which has been tainted with alleged racism.

The WNBA All-Star weekend is the league’s annual venue for promoting everything good about the players. For Whitlock, the Williams-Reese viral clip only brought the opposite result.

Meanwhile, fans flooded the internet with varying reactions to the dance.

Courtney Williams and Angel Reese helped Team Collier to a 151-131 win against Team Clark

Courtney Williams and Angel Reese did not start but played key roles in Team Collier’s 151-131 whipping of Team Clark. Williams came off the bench to give rookie Paige Bueckers a breather. The Minnesota Lynx point guard finished the game with 13 points, five assists and two rebounds. Team Collier outscored its opponent by 13 points in Williams’ 15 minutes of action.

Like Williams, Reese started the All-Star Game on the bench. The Chicago Sky star first came in with 4:28 in the first quarter to give Breanna Stewart a rest. As she usually does in the regular season, Reese dominated the boards. She contributed six points, nine rebounds, five of them on the offensive glass and two assists.

Angel Reese started in the fourth quarter to help keep Team Collier in the lead. Courtney Williams finished the game as her team coasted to a comfortable win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience.

