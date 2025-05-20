“Don’t blame him, she kinda fine”: Sheryl Swoopes’ brother reacts to Sophie Cunningham being accused of secret relationship with Suns and Mercury CEO

Sheryl Swoopes’ brother, Brandon Swoopes, gave a light-hearted reaction to Sophie Cunningham being accused of having an affair with the Phoenix Suns' CEO, Josh Bartelstein.
In a lawsuit filed by the Suns’ former Director of Security, Gene Taylor, she alleges that she was racially discriminated against and claimed that Bartelstein and Cunningham were in a relationship.
Bartelstein and Cunningham are yet to comment on the allegations. Reacting to this shocking claim, Sheryl Swoopes’ brother posted a story on Instagram suggesting that the WNBA has turned into a reality TV drama.
“I swear the W has turned into nothing but drama….reality TV smh….but killa don’t blame him….she kinda fine… 🙈😂🙈,” Swoopes wrote.
Brandon Swoopes doubled down on his comments by posting a picture of Cunningham and complimenting her appearance:
“For all yall KILLAS dm talking bout she wack…tuhhhhh yea ok… 🥴😂🥴😂🥴😂 ok I’m gon yall."
Sophie Cunningham was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the 13th pick of the second round in 2019. She spent six seasons in Phoenix, averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
In February, Sophie Cunningham was packaged in a four-team trade that sent her to Indiana. Cunningham is yet to make her 2025 WNBA season debut.
Fever HC provides crucial injury update on Sophie Cunningham
Cunninham hasn't made her Fever debut yet as she continues to deal with an injury to her right ankle. Speaking after practice on Monday, Indiana coach Stephanie White gave a crucial update on the Fever star:
“She’s progressing well, and we see her every day with her movement. Every day we see her more confident, a little more balanced. I’m sure Sophie [Cunningham] wants to play tomorrow, but she has to go through more tests to see if she will be ready.”
White finished by stating that she wants Cunningham to be at 100% since she doesn’t want to take any risks at the opening stage of the season. Cunningham is a threat at all three levels, and as we saw in the preseason, she fits in well next to Caitlin Clark.
Despite missing such a skilled player, the Fever dominated the Chicago Sky in their opening game, winning 93-58.