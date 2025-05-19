Sophie Cunningham’s name appears in bombshell lawsuit against Suns and CEO Josh Bartelstein

Sophie Cunningham is getting started with the latest chapter of her career with the Indiana Fever. However, her past stint with another WNBA team has come roaring back by way of a fierce legal battle.

Cunningham was mentioned in a May 13 lawsuit filed by Gene Traylor, who once served as the Phoenix Suns' director of safety, security and risk management. Traylor is suing the Phoenix Suns organization for neglecting to take serious action to quell potential security risks. Among other noteworthy details recounted by the lawsuit, an anecdote that allegedly evoked the name of Cunningham — who played for the Phoenix Mercury from 2019 to 2024 — caught netizens' attention.

In this passage from the lawsuit, Traylor is allegedly asked by Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein to open up about something that Suns executive Dan Craig reportedly said.

"When Bartelstein asked Plaintiff [Traylor] to reveal what Craig was saying, Plaintiff explained that Craig had been telling others, 'Josh Bartelstein is f***ing Sophie Cunningham," the lawsuit supposedly read.

Trending

Expand Tweet

To date, no other documents corroborate the anecdote mentioning Cunningham in the lawsuit. No public comment regarding this lawsuit has been made by either Bartelstein or Cunningham thus far.

The claim filed by Traylor is one of four federal lawsuits brought against the Suns organization since Nov. 2024. The other lawsuits bring forward allegations of racial discrimination, workplace mismanagement and sexual harassment during the time of Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who bought the franchise back in 2022.

Video of Sophie Cunningham conversing with prominent businessman goes viral

While the claims regarding Cunningham and Bartelstein have not been proven thus far, there is clear evidence of an interaction between the Fever guard and a prominent businessman and social media personality.

Cunningham herself retweeted the viral video clip of what appeared to be a pre-game conversation between her and Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports:

Expand Tweet

The words exchanged between Cunningham and Portnoy are inaudible in the video, so fans are left to speculate as to what exactly they're conversing about.

Notably, Portnoy is sporting a Caitlin Clark jersey in this courtside interaction, which appears to have taken place before the Indiana Fever's home opener against the Chicago Sky. Portnoy certainly came dressed for the occasion, as the Fever defeated the Sky 93-58 in front of a lively crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More