"Don't care about the hardware I want that bag": Napheesa Collier's teammate Courtney Williams downplays Commissioner's Cup Final

Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx will try to defend their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship on Tuesday against the Indiana Fever. A victory by the Lynx will make them the first back-to-back winners in competition history. The WNBA will give $500,000 to the winner of the tournament, while Coinbase adds $5,000 for every player in the championship game.

When asked about the prospect of winning back-to-back championships, Williams responded:

“I don’t really care about the hardware I want that bag. Straight up, let’s call a spade a spade.”

The players on the championship-winning team will split the $500K pool prize, while the MVP will pocket $5,000. Since the Minnesota Lynx have 12 players on the roster, they’ll each earn roughly $41,000. Courtney Williams is in the Lynx books for $180,000 this season, making the potential WNBA Commissioner’s Cup prize approximately 22% of her salary.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier, making $214,284 this season, gets a cool 19.1% addition to her salary if she can lead the Lynx to the championship. More than likely, she will win the MVP award and add another $5,000 to her haul.

Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier and Lynx are favored to repeat as WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions

The Minnesota Lynx have lost just twice this season and own the WNBA’s best offensive and defensive ratings. They have a 14.0 net rating, over four points better than the second-placed New York Liberty, which has a 9.8 Netrg. Behind Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams, they are the favorites to win and repeat as WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions.

The Indiana Fever could also miss superstar point guard Caitlin Clark, who is ruled day-to-day due to a groin injury. Clark said on Sunday that she is doing everything she can to return but will not rush the process.

The Fever have one of the best offenses in the WNBA with Clark on the roster. They hold a 105.7 offensive rating, but without her, they drop to 100.4, per WNBA stats.

Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier and the Lynx are motivated to pocket the tournament's top prize and other bonuses at the expense of the Fever.

