  "Don't care who wins": Sophie Cunningham on why she's checked out of Aces vs. Mercury WNBA Finals after exhausting Fever season

"Don’t care who wins”: Sophie Cunningham on why she’s checked out of Aces vs. Mercury WNBA Finals after exhausting Fever season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 08, 2025 11:59 GMT
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham explains why she's checked out of Aces vs. Mercury WNBA Finals after exhausting Fever season

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever made a valiant playoff push in the WNBA postseason, overcoming a slew of injuries that initially made fans doubt their chances. Despite the setbacks, the Fever battled all the way to Game 5 of the semifinals, putting up a strong fight against the Las Vegas Aces, who now sit just two wins away from another championship.

But while the WNBA Finals are underway, following one of the league’s most eventful postseasons both on and off the court, Cunningham admitted she hasn’t been tuning in.

On Tuesday’s episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast with co-host West Wilson, Cunningham revealed that she hasn’t been watching the Finals matchup between the Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.

youtube-cover
“I haven’t watched a lick of the WNBA,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going on. I talked to my teammates the day that we did exit interviews and all that. … I need a cleanse.

Sophie Cunningham said the Fever’s grueling season, which saw injuries to herself, Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, Syd Colson and Chloe Bibby, took a major toll, and she simply needs time to rest and reset.

“In the past, I’ve watched the Finals, but I just think, this year, with literally all the injuries and all the s**t our team went through, I really do just need a break from it. Like, good luck to whoever is going to win. I honestly don’t care who wins these Finals.”
Cunningham also declined to share which team she’s rooting for. The Fever, after all, were eliminated by the Aces in a hard-fought semifinal series, and before joining Indiana, Cunningham was part of the Mercury.

Will Sophie Cunningham return to the Fever next season?

Sophie Cunningham’s first season with the Fever has officially come to a close. During her exit interviews, she expressed a desire to stay in Indiana but said she plans to explore her options.

"I might be blonde, but I can't just not look at other opportunities," she said (per Chloe Peterson). "I have loved being here, and I don't think that's news to anybody
"I've been in the league seven years, and I've never been part of a team like this."

On social media, Cunningham appeared to hint at her intention to run it back next year, hopefully with a healthier lineup. She posted a locker room photo of the team with the caption:

“Us. can’t make this season up! so much to be proud of. you better believe we are coming for EVERYBODY next season.”

This season, Sophie Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from 3-point range. She proved to be a vital piece for the Fever, earning every bit of her $100,000 salary with her toughness, versatility and enforcer role on the court.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
