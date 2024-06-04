"Don’t cry now" — Fans turn on Monica McNutt as analyst magnifies Caitlin Clark's WNBA welcome citing LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama's example

ESPN's Monica McNutt has been a hot topic the past 24 hours following her rant on Stephen A. Smith. However, fans recently turned on her following her latest rant regarding Caitlin Clark and the WNBA.

During her appearance on "First Take" Monday, McNutt went off about all the new coverage of the WNBA. Primarily, the hype centered around Caitlin Clark. Later that night, she went on Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" podcast to further explain her thoughts.

On the podcast, Monica McNutt admitted there is likely some jealousy toward Clark. She compared the Indiana Fever guard to LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama in their rookie years. This led to fans going against her, saying that she can't complain about the added coverage now.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans said jealously is the main issue when it comes to how Clark is being treated by her peers.

"Hate her cause they ain’t her," one fan said.

"So basically, they are jealous and want to hurt CC so she doesn’t make 20 million. We knew this all along." Another fan said.

"“Probably jealous” is exactly the issue lol she just won’t admit it," said one fan.

Since her debut, Clark has been the victim of multiple hard fouls that many agree are targeted. The most recent instance came over the weekend when Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky knocked her to the floor when she wasn't looking.

Also read: Heated debate breaks out as Monica McNutt gives Stephen A. Smith a tough pill to swallow on WNBA coverage

Monica McNutt claps back at WNBA critic

The basis of Monica McNutt's rant on "First Take" was the recent uptick in WNBA coverage. She called out Stephen A. Smith because she feels he could have been talking about the league years ago and hasn't.

As the clip of McNutt's exchange with Stephen A. did rounds on social media, one critic chimed in with their thoughts. They felt the endless conversations about the league are getting tiring. This led to a response from McNutt, who said the conversation should be steered toward the play on the court.

"Like let’s talk about the actual basketball of it all." Monica McNutt said.

Expand Tweet

To start the season, there are countless storylines that can be talked about. Aside from how she's being treated, Caitlin Clark is still putting together an impressive rookie season. Fellow first-year players Angel Reese and Cameron Brink are also living up to the hype of the 2024 class.

Aside from the rookies, A'ja Wilson is putting together another potential MVP season. She has scored 28 or more points in four of her first six games and has five straight double-doubles.