"Don't have enough firepower": WNBA analyst rings alarm bells for Fever after Aces find Kelsey Mitchell solution 

The Las Vegas Aces came into Game 2 with a clear plan to keep Kelsey Mitchell from finding her rhythm on offense. With the Indiana Fever’s top scoring option failing to make an impact, the Aces cruised to a 90-68 win to even the series at one game each on Tuesday.Analyst Robin Lundberg pointed out that if Las Vegas can keep Mitchell under control for the entirety of the series, Indiana will have trouble finding anyone else to carry the scoring load.“If the Aces can swarm Kelsey Mitchell and get the ball out of her hands the Fever don't have enough firepower to keep up,” Lundberg wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).Robin Lundberg @robinlundbergLINKIf the Aces can swarm Kelsey Mitchell and get the ball out of her hands the Fever don't have enough firepower to keep up.There was a noticeable change in how the Aces’ defensive approach towards Mitchell, putting more attention on cutting off her scoring chances. Analyst Nekias Duncan shared one key takeaway about that strategy, noting that A’ja Wilson and co. were forcing Mitchell toward the sideline more often than they did in Game 1, heavily relying on the “ICE” coverage.“Didn't get to zoom questions tonight so i didn't get to ask about it, but it felt like Vegas was more intentional about forcing Kelsey Mitchell ball screens down the sideline tonight compared to game 1,” Duncan tweeted. “Looking it up: Mitchell saw &quot;ICE&quot; coverage 5 times in G1, 10 times in G2.”Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBALINKDidn't get to zoom questions tonight so i didn't get to ask about it, but it felt like Vegas was more intentional about forcing Kelsey Mitchell ball screens down the sideline tonight compared to game 1. Looking it up: Mitchell saw &quot;ICE&quot; coverage 5 times in G1, 10 times in G2.After exploding for 34 points in Game 1, Mitchell had a much tougher night, shooting just 4-for-14 from the floor, finishing with 13 points and ending with a box plus-minus of -17.Stephaniw White reflects on Kelsey Mitchell’s off night The Indiana Fever-Las Vegas Aces semifinals has turned into a tough, physical battle. Officials have been more relaxed with their whistles, allowing a lot of contact to go uncalled.That style of play has taken a toll on Kelsey Mitchell, according to Fever coach Stephanie White, who also highlighted how the heavy workload has been affecting her.&quot;I mean the physicality won,&quot; White explained. &quot;She (Kelsey Mitchell) is like a little pin ball. I know the museum is just right down the street. There are some times I feel she is getting pinged around everywhere. &quot;Also, she has played heavy minutes for us. She looked a little fatigued. Some shots that she typically makes that she didn't.&quot;Mitchell has been impressive in the postseason, averaging 23.4 points and 3.4 assists per game, but her usage has been sky-high, logging 32.4 minutes each night. However, there are a few days off before Game 3, which tips off Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.