"Don't even know what that looks like": Sophie Cunningham reveals there's no motion regarding extension with Caitlin Clark-led Fever 

Sophie Cunningham revealed there haven't been any extension talks of returning to Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever next season. Cunningham arrived via trade last offseason with a one-year $100,000 deal.

She had an excellent run despite her health issues, playing 30 games, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds on 46.9% shooting, including a career-high 43.2% from 3.

The Fever's priority will be to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell as she's one of the three key members of their core, featuring Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

However, Sophie Cunningham could be next in line, but there have been no talks. Here's what the veteran said on her podcast, "Show Me Something," on Tuesday's episode:

"Next year, I don't even know what that looks like ... those conversations haven't even been had because of the CBA, so it's kind of delayed and what not.

Cunningham ensured the Fever knew where she stood about potentially returning.

"If Indiana were to bring back their core, it would be a huge big deal."

Some of the other notable free agents on the roster are starters Natasha Howard and Lexie Hull, who both played massive roles in the team's playoff semis run while dealing with an injury crisis.

As Sophie Cunningham mentioned, everything depends on the new CBA. At least 80% of the players are free agents league-wide next year, making it a highly unpredictable offseason.

Sophie Cunningham claims Caitlin Clark has a controlling influence on Fever

If there wasn't much clarity on Caitlin Clark's influence on the Fever's operations, Sophie Cunningham may have cleared all doubts. During Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Cunningham revealed that Clark does hold significant power in the team's decision-making, especially on the court.

She compared it to a LeBron James-like scenario, saying:

"When you have a generational talent like that, she should have a lot to say (about) the system."

Caitlin Clark is the ultimate floor general for the Fever. Since her arrival, the team's approach has been catered to her playing style. It's mainly up-temp, transition offense with loads of 3-point shooting and spacing.

The Fever's roster in 2025 had the ideal supporting cast for Clark, but after being limited to only 13 games with injuries, the star point guard and the Fever never got to explore the team's ultimate ceiling.

Nevertheless, Caitlin Clark may have been encouraged by what she saw from her teammates en route to their unpredictable playoff run. If that's anything to go by, she might use her influence in directing the Fever's front office to retain as many players as possible in free agency.

