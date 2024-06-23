“Don’t f**k with me” — Angel Reese allegedly lets NaLyssa Smith hear it after tough bucket

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky went against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday. The WNBA game between the rivals was intense from the first quarter, and it was Reese who started to fuel the game with her trash-talking.

From the first quarter, Reese had been physical with the Fever defenders and letting them feel her presence. In the early minutes of the first quarter, Reese made a physical play against NaLyssa Smith, one of the best defenders on the roster.

Just after scoring the basket with Smith defending Reese, the Sky player ran back for her defensive assignment. While she was running back, she was seen staring at Smith while seemingly saying:

“Don’t f**k with me.”

Through the first three quarters, the Fever had taken a 14-point lead against the Sky. However, with Reese and Chennedy Carter, the Sky rallied back into the game to beat the Fever for the first time this season. They beat the Fever 88-87.

Reese registered 25 points, 16 rebounds and one assist. The Fever's Caitlin Clark had 17 points, six rebounds and 13 assists in the game. Finally, it seems like the WNBA has found the rivalry that it has been seeking for decades.

The average price for the ticket was the highest in 23 years. The lowest price was $250, and the highest went to $9,000. The Fever vs. Sky game lived up to expectations and will go down as perhaps the best game of the season.

Angel Reese’s high school coach attributes Sky rookie’s trash talk to her upbringing in Baltimore

Angel Reese is not scared to do the dirty work for the team. When it comes to having confidence against any opponent on the floor, Reese has it all. What more does she have in her bag? The art of trash-talking.

The Chi Barbie has been known for her trash talk since high school and has continued in the WNBA.

Reese played under Nyke Burrell during her high school years at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore. Her former coach said that Reese’s demeanor is because she played basketball in Baltimore where if a player doesn’t trash talk, the opponents take advantage of it.

"If you aren't talking trash, they take advantage of you," Burrell told ESPN. "They size you up. You're not really gritty. You're backing down if you don't talk back. It's a cultural thing here in Baltimore."