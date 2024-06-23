Angel Reese Shoes Today: Sky rookie to don custom Juneteenth Reebok's in rivalry showdown vs Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are ready to face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for the third time this season. Reese seems to be ready for her matchup against the 2024 WNBA No. 1 draft pick. The Sky rookie is set to don Reebok’s custom Juneteenth shoe for the showdown on Sunday.

Reese and Reebok’s collaboration has brought some colorful basketball sneakers since she arrived in the WNBA. This time, the latest version of her sneaker has a bigger message and an eye-catching design.

The shoe has been designed in black and white. The upper has leather and textile construction. The black portion of the upper has been embedded with colorful studs, whereas the white leather part of the right toe cap has “Juneteenth Freedom Day” written on it.

The left toe cap has a hand in chains and the Juneteenth color runs across the fist.

The shoe has been designed by Marvin Baroota, who has previously designed Reese's signature Reebok shoes.

The showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Sky should be an opportunity for Angel Reese to finally take a win against Caitlin Clark. While the Fever (7-10) have struggled, they are on a four-game winning streak and have secured both games against the Sky (5-9). Clark also outplayed Reese on both of these occasions.

Reese had an impressive game on the defensive end in a 91-83 loss to Indiana on the previous Sunday; however, she failed to capitalize on the offensive end. Perhaps, her new hope with a freedom message will add a new fire in her.

Angel Reese showed up donning Joker-themed Reebok in second showdown against Caitlin Clark

It appears Angel Reese has made a point to release her best custom sneaker when she faces her rival, Caitlin Clark. The Chicago Sky rookie donned a never-seen custom version of the Reebok sneaker in the second showdown against Clark and the Fever.

Reese wore a Joker-themed sneaker in a purple-white-red colorway. The shoe has a leather and textile construction in purple and red color. The toe cap of the right shoe shows the evil laugh of the Joker from the DC comics. The toe cap of the right sneaker has the laugh "Hahahah” written on it.

Angel Reese’s game and her shoe had a similar game last week. She committed a hard foul against Caitlin Clark. In the third quarter, Reese tried to block Clark on a layup attempt but ended up hitting Clark on the head from behind. She was slapped with a flagrant-1 foul on the play.

The Sky ended up losing. Angel Reese recorded 11 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Clark recorded 23 points, 8 rebounds and nine assists.