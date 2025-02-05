"Don't let Tamika Catchings see that": Fever fans abuzz with DeWanna Bonner's jersey snafu

Indiana Fever fans were confused after the team revealed DeWanna Bonner's number with the franchise. After signing with the squad as a free agent, Bonner made them serious title contenders this season.

As the Fever prepares for the 2025 WNBA season, they shared a picture with Bonner wearing No. 25 in her jersey on Wednesday, changing the No. 24 she used during her time with the Connecticut Sun.

"25. new team, new number, the same @dewannabonner," they captioned the post.

This announcement sparked plenty of reactions among fans, with the majority wondering why DeWanna Bonner is switching to #25 if #24 isn't retired. Some speculated about a potential jersey retirement for Tamika Hatchings this upcoming season.

"On the Fever website, it shows her as #24 👀 don’t let Tamika see that 😂," one fan said.

Another fan wondered if they were planning to retire Hatchings' number this upcoming season.

More fans were confused by the fact that Bonner is listed as #24 on the team's official website.

This sparked more reaction from other fans on social media.

"FYI, the roster on the Fever website has her listed as #24 👀 as a fellow comms pro., had to have your back!" one fan said.

"I have questions. Who's #24? Why change? I'm half guessing it's for the number of championships she'll help win by the time she retires from the Fever," another fan predicted.

WNBA analyst says DeWanna Bonner makes Indiana Fever title favorites

As soon as fans learned about the news of DeWanna Bonner signing with the Indiana Fever, plenty of people reacted to yet another remarkable move from the front office. WNBA analyst Gary Striewski specifically said that Bonner made this team championship favorites.

“Definitely you mentioned what they were missing, which was a lot of things, both tangible and intangible, size, depth and experience, they checked every single one of those boxes,” he said.

“I like everything about this. Now you have established veteran pieces that aren't just, you know, those bench coaches,” he added. “I’m thinking DeWanna Bonner chose Indiana just as much for the prospect and the allure of playing with Caitlin Clark right there, equivalent to that is playing with a coach in a system that she had success with in Connecticut, Steph White,” he added.

The Fever returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season and their aiming higher this year.

