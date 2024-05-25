"Don't see fans asking for Reese"- Fever Twitter stoked to see Caitlin Clark and Ashton Kutcher link up

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever secured their first win of the season on Friday night after they beat the Los Angeles Sparks in a thrilling game. The final score of the game was 78-73 with the Fever rookie delivering a great playmaking performance.

After the game, Clark met up with actor Ashton Kutcher who was in attendance at Crypto.com arena. She went to the sidelines to meet the Hollywood star and the two hugged, following which she met his kids and took a photograph with them.

Fever fans online were stoked to see the interaction and flooded the comments sections to express their thoughts. One fan compared Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark drawing a comparison.

"You don’t see fans asking for Reese once a game is done."

Other fans pointed out the common connection between Kutcher and Clark while some applauded the Fever rookie for her in-game heroics.

"Iowans connect like none others!" @profpisarski said.

"She’s the women! She runs this sh*t! Let’s go!!" @LordRizy said.

Ashton Kutcher and Caitlin Clark both went to the University of Iowa. Despite being a long time apart from each other in college years the fans loved to bring that connection up between the two stars.

Caitlin Clark posts a double-double in victory over the Sparks

The Fever came out on top against the Sparks on Friday night after a tough fourth quarter. It was a close game but in the final moments, Caitlin Clark proved herself as a clutch player, scoring a crucial three-pointer from deep to increase her team's lead and finish the game in the next possession.

Clark scored 11 points, collected 10 rebounds, and dished out eight assists to end the game with a double-double. Kelsey Mitchell led the charts for the Fever scoring 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

As for the Los Angeles Sparks, their star rookie Cameron Brink delivered a great individual performance. She scored 15 points, collected nine rebounds, and provided two assists. Sparks star Dearica Hamby also posted a double-double scoring 18 points, collecting 12 rebounds and dishing out seven assists. However, she failed to seize the victory from the Fever in clutch time.