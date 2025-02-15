"Don't show A'ja Wilson this, she be very bitter": Fans buzz as NBA stars crown Caitlin Clark a franchise player, Angel Reese snubbed

Caitlin Clark fans were buzzing after the NBA’s rising stars showed their admiration for the Indiana Fever superstar on Friday. Clark’s meteoric rise has made her one of the most recognizable figures in basketball, earning widespread respect for her exceptional skill set and fierce competitiveness.

During a segment where six young NBA players were asked to name a WNBA franchise player, Clark emerged as the overwhelming favorite. Amen Thompson, Jared McCain and Trayce Jackson-Davis all selected Clark, while A’ja Wilson received a single vote. Notably, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was not mentioned.

Social media erupted as soon as the video of NBA’s rising stars recognizing Caitlin Clark’s star power surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

"dont show aja wilson this, she be very bitter, just like caitlin shoe deal," a fan commented.

"What, could have sworn Angels fans said everyone wants to play with Angel. ok ok, I'll stop. But just saying. Even the NBA players know who the real talent is and not an influencer who also makes layups (well tries to)," a fan said.

"Has to be CC. She’s nearly 6 years younger than Wilson and Collier," commented another fan.

"Only WNBA doesn't like Caitlin Clark. The rest of the world loves her," a fan wrote.

"Yessss that's no brainer It has to be Caitlin Clark," wrote another fan.

"This is why I can’t be hating on the NBA players. Ask this same question to the WNBA players and let the fun begin," said another fan.

Caitlin Clark shares honest feeling on new All-Star Game format

The NBA has been making persistent efforts to revitalize the competitiveness of the All-Star Game. While the league introduced a new format for the 2025 edition, Caitlin Clark believes the best solution would be to revert to the traditional East vs. West matchup.

"So I saw Kevin Durant said this...that they should go back to the East vs. West and that's when I loved it," Clark said on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in January. "I think it should be East vs. West like that's true All-Stars."

The NBA extended an invitation to Clark to participate in the 3-point contest at the 2025 All-Star Game. However, reports later revealed that the Indiana Fever point guard declined the offer, preferring to make her debut in the competition at the WNBA All-Star Game instead.

