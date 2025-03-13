Not so long ago, WNBA fans complained about the lack of attention and recognition their players had.

That's no longer an issue. Caitlin Clark has changed the entire game and became one of the most popular athletes on Earth —and not just for basketball or women's sports.

Notably, that was on full display again in a report by Market Movers on Thursday. Per their data, the Indiana Fever superstar has six of the top 10 most-sold basketball cards over the last 30 days.

She's even ahead of the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Duke sensation Cooper Flagg.

Of course, the fans had plenty to say about this, and here, we'll share some of the top reactions to this news:

"THE Face of basketball. Maybe the face of sports," one fan said.

"The Clark effect in full view, just don't show the mystics owner as she will tell us how unfair this is," another one said.

"#DaFace," one fan chimed in.

"Maybe there was a scheduling conflict," another one joked.

"i know y’all are seeing this," another fan said while mentioning Nike and Clark's agent.

Sophie Cunningham says Caitlin Clark has 'changed the game'

Caitlin Clark hasn't been in the league for long, but stars already want to team up with her.

New Fever player Sophie Cunningham gushed about having a chance to team up with her and she praised her for her impact on the game:

She told reporters on Tuesday,

“She has changed our game in every possible way,” Cunningham said of Clark. “I want her to do her thing, and whatever she needs from me, I’ll be here. As a competitor, I’m fierce and sassy. I stand up for my teammates and for myself.”

Cunningham even admitted that she tried to recruit her during the All-Star weekend. Ironically, she was the one who ended up packing her bags to team up with her:

“I told her, ‘Hey, if you ever want to come to Phoenix, let me know.’ That kind of backfired on me. Now I’m here, which is great. It’s not like me to offer that kind of support, but she’s a special player,” she added.

The Fever are looking like a legitimate championship contender with all the moves they've made.

Then again, even though she's not on her own and this is a team sport, it seems more than clear that this team will only go as far as their superstar guard can take them.

