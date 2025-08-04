  • home icon
  "Don't start hatin' again" - DiJonai Carrington hits out at Fever's $90,000 star over girlfriend jab

"Don't start hatin' again" - DiJonai Carrington hits out at Fever's $90,000 star over girlfriend jab

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 04, 2025 12:09 GMT
DiJonai Carrington hits out at Fever
DiJonai Carrington hits out at Fever's $90,000 star over girlfriend jab. (Photos: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Lynx acquired DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings on Sunday to bolster their roster heading into the playoffs. Carrington got into a banter with an Indiana Fever star after using her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, as a friendly jab.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Carrington asked her followers what number she should wear in Minnesota. She has worn the No. 21 throughout her basketball career from high school to Stanford to Oregon to Connecticut and Dallas.

Fever's Sydney Colson, who is among the funniest players in the WNBA, took a shot at Carrington by replying to her post. Colson pointed out the possibility of taking Smith's No. 1 jersey as a fresh start. However, the Lynx star is not having any of it.

"Don't start hatin' again like on dat podcast!! but ya," Carrington tweeted.
The Minnesota Lynx parted ways with Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick to acquire DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings. Carrington will provide perimeter defense for the league-leading Lynx, who are the favorites to win the WNBA championship this season.

Carrington is likely coming off the bench, which she was doing for the Wings before her trade. The Lynx already have a formidable starting five in Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Bridget Carleton, Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith.

On the other hand, Sydney Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 deal with the Indiana Fever last offseason, has been on a social media roll as "Mean Green." Colson created the new persona to make light of a couple of incidents involving adult toys thrown on the court last week during WNBA games.

DiJonai Carrington went from a bad situation to a winning one

DiJonai Carrington went from a bad situation to a winning one. (Photo: IMAGN)
DiJonai Carrington went from a bad situation to a winning one. (Photo: IMAGN)

Fresh off her best season as a pro and winning the WNBA Most Improved Player Award, the Connecticut Sun decided to rebuild last offseason and traded DiJonai Carrington. The Sun also unloaded Alyssa Thomas via trade, while DeWanna Bonner was allowed to leave in free agency.

Carrington and Thomas were part of a historic four-team deal with the Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever. The defensive guard landed in a rebuilding franchise in Dallas, but she was reunited with her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, who was also part of the trade.

However, the Wings struggled early this season, though they have shown glimpses of hope with Paige Bueckers. Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Aces at the end of June.

Carrington was demoted to a bench role after starting for the majority of the campaign. Now, she's in a winning situation and could make an impact for the Minnesota Lynx.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
