"Don’t think I’ll ever forgive the fever": Caitlin Clark fans rue Indiana's decision to not protect WNBA champion amid offseason moves

The Indiana Fever have taken an aggressive approach to reshaping their roster around Caitlin Clark ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. However, amid the numerous roster changes, both Clark and Fever fans have expressed disappointment over the franchise’s decision not to protect veteran forward Temi Fagbenle.

Fagbenle, a one-time WNBA champion, was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA expansion draft last December. The Valkyries secured her services after the Fever front office opted not to include her on their protected list, prioritizing Caitlin Clark and other key players instead.

As Indiana continues to make offseason moves, fans have revisited the decision to part ways with Fagbenle, openly voicing their frustration over what they believe was a misstep by the franchise.

"i honestly don’t think i’ll ever forgive the fever for losing temi," a fan commented.

"temi was a solid player though, truly think she was a great asset to our team and could’ve stayed a good one fr," a user commented.

"She was our gazelle that ran the court...I was so defeated seeing her drafted. I get it but damnit man," another wrote.

"I have not stopped thinking about who the Fever protected, over Temi," a fan posted.

"The only thing that consoles me is knowing that she will be in a team with Kate!" another wrote.

"honestly, i don’t understand how they let a player like temi get stolen from them," a fan said.

Fever GM Amber Cox on not protecting Temi Fagbenle

Indiana Fever General Manager Amber Cox addressed the franchise’s decision to leave Temi Fagbenle unprotected after she was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft. Cox emphasized that the move was part of a larger strategic plan, acknowledging that it was a difficult decision for the front office to let the veteran forward go.

"You know, it's part of an overall plan. Which, hopefully, everybody will see unfold during the offseason," Cox said on "In Case You Missed It With Khristina Williams. "The expansion draft is difficult. It's hard to lose a player. Six is not very many when you think about protecting anybody on your roster.

"And this group obviously built great camaraderie in the second half of the season, so that was not an easy decision. But again, part of a bigger plan that I hope everyone will get to see unfold as we get into the rest of the offseason."

With only six protection slots available, the Fever prioritized securing Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, NaLyssa Smith and Damiris Dantas.

