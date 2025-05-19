"Don’t let me spill the tea": DiJonai Carrington takes offense over 'childish' Stanford comparison with Mystics rookie

DiJonai Carrington was offended after a user on X (formerly Twitter) compared her to Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen. On Saturday, Stanford's X handle congratulated their graduates and wished them luck for the new WNBA season.

Ad

An X user reposted Stanford's post and attached Carrington and Iriafen's images and her own repost to congratulate them. However, the Wings veteran did not like the comparison as she reshared the fan's post and talked about spilling the beans about her transfer.

"it’s childish atp. they know why I transferred… don’t let me spill the tea. anyways happy y5 to me & go crazyyyy y1 Kiki❤️" Carrington wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

DiJonai Carrington and Kiki Iriafen both started their initial college basketball careers as Stanford University students. However, they both transferred to different teams in their final seasons.

The Wings veteran moved to Baylor in the 2020-21 season, while Iriafen moved to USC in the 2024-25 season. DiJonai Carrington is now in her fifth season in the WNBA. She had a breakout season with the Connecticut Sun in 2024 - 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game - to win the Most Improved Player award.

Ad

Kiki Iriafen, on the other hand, is begging her WNBA career after getting as the fourth pick by the Mystics. She made her official debut in the professional world on Friday against the Atlanta Dream and logged 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists to help her team secure a 90-94 win.

"She’s like a baby vet": Paige Bueckers details her thoughts on spending time with DiJonai Carrington

The Dallas Wings composed a good roster in the offseason, bringing in DIJonai Carrington to pair with Arike Ogunbowale and the league's newest superstar, Paige Bueckers. On Friday, SLAM published interviews of the trio in their latest issue, and in one segment, Bueckers detailed her thoughts on spending time with the former Sun guard.

Ad

"She’s like a baby vet because she’s still young. She’s just a fun time to be around. I’m always trolling her, making fun of her, annoying her. That’s been fun. She just has a heart and a passion for the game that you can tell," Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington have formed a playful bond on the Wings squad in their limited time together. The former Huskies star once trolled the veteran for her shot-making during a practice session and received a lighthearted jab in return.

The Dallas Wings need their players to have a great bond and synergy, which is important as they face challenging opponents in the rest of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More