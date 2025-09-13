  • home icon
  • Doordash admits mistake as Caitlin Clark plays savior once again for teammate whose order was missed

Doordash admits mistake as Caitlin Clark plays savior once again for teammate whose order was missed

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 13, 2025 10:24 GMT
Doordash admits mistake as Caitlin Clark plays savior for Fever teammate (Credits: Getty)

Caitlin Clark played the savior during an Instagram live with her Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston, Sydney Colson, Kelsey Mitchell and more. While conducting a live with their fans, the Fever players had placed a food order from DoorDash.

When the order arrived, some items were missing, leading to an animated conversation where Colson exclaimed that she was “pissed off.” Clark took note of the situation and chimed in, saying that she would get the situation under control.

“Did you use DoorDash? I’ll get it under control. Everybody tag DoorDash.”
Caitlin Clark asked her fans to tag DoorDash on social media to get the mistake rectified. A clip of this was shared on X by @nosyone4. DoorDash replied to the clip, saying:

“Oop– 🤪”
The lighthearted moment reminded fans of the StudBudz stream during the 2025 All-Star weekend. During their stream, whenever Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman needed something fixed, they would immediately joke about calling Clark.

Since she is one of the biggest stars in basketball at the moment, many doors that don’t open for most WNBA players end up opening for the Indiana Fever guard.

“She's always there”: Aliyah Boston reveals how Caitlin Clark has been helping the team amid a difficult season

Aliyah Boston touched on how Caitlin Clark has been helping the team this season despite being limited to 13 appearances due to injuries. Fans have seen Clark on the sidelines throughout the season, cheering for her teammates, calling plays and getting into arguments with referees.

According to Boston, Clark’s contributions go beyond that, as she is also quite involved behind the scenes.

“She's always there when we're getting ready, watching film and she's walking through saying, 'hey!' and we're like get out. Go do what you need to do,” Boston said on Tuesday.

Boston also expressed that Clark’s decision to sit out is for the best, saying that she is excited for her return next season. Before that, the Fever have a long road ahead as the team prepares to face the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the playoffs, tipping off on Sunday. The Fever went 2-2 in four games against the Dream during the regular season.

Edited by Sameer Khan
