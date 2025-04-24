Doug Gottlieb defends his Caitlin Clark criticism, sparks major fan outrage: "Such a clown"

Caitlin Clark is arguably the biggest name in women's basketball today, and as a result, anything she says or anything said about her often sparks widespread debate on social media. Most recently, University of Wisconsin–Green Bay head coach Doug Gottlieb revisited his past remarks about the Indiana Fever superstar.

During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Gottlieb responded to backlash he faced after highlighting a flaw in Clark’s shooting form last year. Defending his critique, Gottlieb claimed that the Fever guard adjusted her mechanics following his observation, suggesting his comments played a role in her improvement.

"If you watch Caitlin Clark's form now, take a snapshot of it, take a snapshot of last year when she was heading into the WNBA, she's changed and fixed her shot," Gottlieb said.

Caitlin Clark fans quickly reacted when the coach’s remarks began circulating online. Many took to social media to criticize Doug Gottlieb, calling him out for his comments about Clark and expressing their displeasure over his statements.

"Gottlieb is such a clown," a fan commented.

"I truly don't understand why Dan gives him a platform. Outside of Matt Harvey, Tonya Harding, and maybe Kylar Murray... he's the worst DP show guest on a show that books better than ANY sports show in history," commented another fan.

"Too bad Doug never fixed his shot," a fan said.

"Gottlieb is objectively one of the worst shooters of all time. He has no credibility whatsoever when it comes to talking about shooting. None," said another fan.

"Anyone that gives Doug a platform at this point lacks self awareness," a fan wrote.

"Doug is soooooo annoying! Literally the only time I change the station is when he's on. Top notch cringe," wrote another fan.

What did Doug Gottlieb say about Caitlin Clark's shooting form?

Last year, Doug Gottlieb posted a photo of Caitlin Clark taking a shot during an Indiana Fever practice. In his post, he pointed out what he called a "mechanical flaw" in Clark's shooting form and even asked Mike Procopio for his thoughts on how to correct it.

"The amount of work it takes to be consistent through her mechanical flaw is really impressive. If you were advising her, would you fix it in the offseason?" he tweeted.

Gottlieb’s critique of her shooting form, Clark delivered a record-breaking rookie season, shattering numerous scoring milestones. The Fever guard also led the league in 3-pointers made, knocking down an impressive 122 shots from beyond the arc.

