Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has re-signed with the team for an eighth season. The deal, announced on Wednesday, comes as the Fever look to build on last season's successes.

Trending

Mitchell's new contract sparked excitement among Indiana Fever fans, who celebrated on social media. On the team's Instagram post announcing the deal, one fan commented he hopes the Fever will also draft LSU forward Aneesah Morrow and sign free agent Satou Sabally, who has been linked to the team.

"Time to draft Aneeaah Morrow and sign Satou. Lets get this ring," the fan wrote.

Indiana Fever fan comment/Instagram

One fan had the same wish:

"Three blocks of a championship team secured, now let's get a trade done for Satou to have a solid foundation for years to come."

Indiana Fever fan comment/Instagram

Others were just excited about the news.

"Best news of 2025," a fan wrote.

Indiana Fever fan comment/Instagram

"May can't come soon enough," a fan wrote.

Indiana Fever fan comment/Instagram

"Can the season start already???" A fan wrote.

Indiana Fever fan comment/Instagram

This other fan was excited about the partnership of reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

"The Mitchell and clark duo just getting started," he wrote.

Indiana Fever fan comment/Instagram

Indiana Fever President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf released a statement to express her excitement about Mitchell's return.

“Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever,” Kelly Krauskopf said. “We value Kelsey’s commitment to our organization, and we’re excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet. She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster.”

Mitchell was drafted second overall by the Indiana Fever in 2018. Since then, she has been an integral part of the team and was named an All-Star twice.

Details of Mitchell's new contract were not disclosed. Per Spotrac, her previous deal was a three-year, $618,000 extension signed in 2021.

Last season, she averaged 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Indiana Fever.

What's next for the Indiana Fever after re-signing Kelsey Mitchell?

The Indiana Fever hope to build on last season's run to the WNBA postseason after a seven-year absence. Re-signing Kelsey Mitchell is the first step to achieving that goal. The next step will be acquiring Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally.

Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

Satou had expressed her desire to leave the Wings and has been cored by the organization. While the Indiana Fever have been rumored to be interested in Sabally, the deal is not a straightforward process.

A Tuesday report by ESPN's Kendra Andrews suggested that Sabally is looking for teams with "great organizational infrastructure," and has been outspoken about that. However, with the Fever planning to build a state-of-the-art performance and practice facility, it could be enough to convince her to sign and join Caitlin Clark and the rest at the Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback