"Draymond beats his teammates a** for a living": A’ja Wilson’s friend unloads on Caitlin Clark after dramatic Angel Reese bust-up

After Caitlin Clark's hard foul on Angel Reese during Saturday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, there have been many reactions to the incident. While some people felt the foul was just a basketball play, others saw it as an intentional act by Clark.

Ad

Following the incident, one of A'ja Wilson's friends wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in support of Reese confronting Clark after the foul, while referencing NBA star Draymond Green's infamous on-court behavior:

"This all boils down to yall not believing Angel has a right (or black women) to defend herself

"It doesn’t matter if it’s a basketball take or not

"It was a hard foul

Ad

Trending

"Draymond beats his teammates ass for a living and yall still enjoy the Warriors… so please man fr"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wilson's friend then reminded her followers about a similar incident between Caitlin Clark and Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians last season. The tweet pointed out how Clark confronted Vivians after the latter fouled her:

"Caitlin bucked up at Vivian’s last season after a hard foul

"No think pieces.

"All of this shit is because Angel dared to beat Caitlin in a title game

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese tried to retaliate after the flagrant foul, but Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston quickly stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating. However, in the view of Wilson's friend, Reese shouldn't be criticized for standing up for herself.

Nonetheless, Caitlin Clark and Reese have spoken out about the incident and decided to move on.

A'ja Wilson's friend names Stephen A. Smith and 3 other people to be held responsible amid Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark drama

Amid the drama between CC and Angel Reese after last night's game, A'ja Wilson's friend named those who should be held responsible for fueling racial hatred towards the Chicago Sky player. Among those mentioned are sports commentator Stephen A. Smith and former NFL star Robert Griffin III.

Ad

This comes after sports journalist Chuck Modi shared his thoughts about the incident in a Sunday post on X (formerly Twitter). Modi felt that politicians and the media may take advantage of the ongoing drama despite the harm it could cause. Wilson's friend agreed with him and then called out people to be held responsible:

"Wholeheartedly agree.

"Stephen A

"RG3

"ESPN

"Rowe

"@CathyEngelbert

"Are all responsible

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see how the Clark-Reese rivalry unfolds as the season progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More