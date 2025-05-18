"Draymond beats his teammates a** for a living": A’ja Wilson’s friend unloads on Caitlin Clark after dramatic Angel Reese bust-up

After Caitlin Clark's hard foul on Angel Reese during Saturday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, there have been many reactions to the incident. While some people felt the foul was just a basketball play, others saw it as an intentional act by Clark.
Following the incident, one of A'ja Wilson's friends wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in support of Reese confronting Clark after the foul, while referencing NBA star Draymond Green's infamous on-court behavior:
"This all boils down to yall not believing Angel has a right (or black women) to defend herself
"It doesn’t matter if it’s a basketball take or not
"It was a hard foul
"Draymond beats his teammates ass for a living and yall still enjoy the Warriors… so please man fr"
Wilson's friend then reminded her followers about a similar incident between Caitlin Clark and Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians last season. The tweet pointed out how Clark confronted Vivians after the latter fouled her:
"Caitlin bucked up at Vivian’s last season after a hard foul
"No think pieces.
"All of this shit is because Angel dared to beat Caitlin in a title game
Angel Reese tried to retaliate after the flagrant foul, but Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston quickly stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating. However, in the view of Wilson's friend, Reese shouldn't be criticized for standing up for herself.
Nonetheless, Caitlin Clark and Reese have spoken out about the incident and decided to move on.
A'ja Wilson's friend names Stephen A. Smith and 3 other people to be held responsible amid Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark drama
Amid the drama between CC and Angel Reese after last night's game, A'ja Wilson's friend named those who should be held responsible for fueling racial hatred towards the Chicago Sky player. Among those mentioned are sports commentator Stephen A. Smith and former NFL star Robert Griffin III.
This comes after sports journalist Chuck Modi shared his thoughts about the incident in a Sunday post on X (formerly Twitter). Modi felt that politicians and the media may take advantage of the ongoing drama despite the harm it could cause. Wilson's friend agreed with him and then called out people to be held responsible:
"Wholeheartedly agree.
"Stephen A
"RG3
"ESPN
"Rowe
"@CathyEngelbert
"Are all responsible
Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see how the Clark-Reese rivalry unfolds as the season progresses.