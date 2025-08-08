  • home icon
  • "DT will always be my GOAT": Sophie Cunningham makes honest confession on putting Caitlin Clark second behind Diana Taurasi 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 08, 2025 01:34 GMT
&quot;DT will always be my GOAT&quot;: Sophie Cunningham makes honest confession on putting Caitlin Clark second behind Diana Taurasi (Image Source: IMAGN)
Sophie Cunningham, for now, is the only player fortunate enough to team up with a former WNBA legend, Diana Taurasi, and a modern-day great, Caitlin Clark. Cunningham started her career in Phoenix with Taurasi as her point guard. She spent the first six years with the Mercury alongside the former champion before moving base to Indiana this offseason with Clark, following Taurasi's retirement.

Taurasi and Clark have often been compared to each other, and they do have similarities, especially in how they think about the game. After having a deep insight into both players, probably the best, Cunningham mentioned that on Thursday, ahead of her first game back as an opponent on the Mercury's stomping grounds.

Despite being on the same team as Clark, Cunningham had no issues calling Taurasi as her "GOAT" (greatest of all-time), putting the ex-Mercury superstar marginally ahead of her current co-star.

"DT will always be my GOAT," Cunningham said. "I've never met someone who thinks the game how she does. The way that she was a pro and doing her weights, her rehab, how she trained in the offseason. ... Like, I just have never seen anything like that, but the way that Caitlin thinks of the game, that's a really close second."
Cunningham added that both players are always 10 plays ahead of their opponents, even though Clark is just starting compared to Taurasi, who had accomplished a lot by the time Cunningham joined her.

