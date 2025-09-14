“DUBS IN THE CHAT”: Angel Reese pats herself on the back for Terence Crawford’s historic win

Angel Reese marked Terence Crawford’s historic win over Canelo Alvarez in their clash for the undisputed super middleweight crown on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas by reposting a clip of her backstage meeting with the champ.Crawford dominated the fight, using his offense to neutralize Alvarez and winning most of the exchanges. He sealed the 12-round bout by unanimous decision, 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.After the fight, Reese shared Netflix’s video of her encounter with Crawford.“DUBS IN THE CHAT,” she wrote.Crawford made history as the first male boxer to claim undisputed titles across three separate weight divisions. Once the decision was read, Reese was spotted cheering alongside celebrities as Crawford handed Alvarez only the third defeat of his career.Reese attended the fight wearing a black one-piece suit paired with tall lace-up boots, her look accented by an open-chest design. Reese completed the outfit with a snake bracelet and a bright orange bag.READ: Angel Reese turns heads with bold style during Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez clashReese’s appearance at the star-studded fight came just two days after she sat out the Chicago Sky’s season finale, a 91-86 loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday.The Sky wrapped up the season at 10-34, their second-worst record in franchise history, trailing only the 5-29 mark from their inaugural year. It also marked their second straight playoff miss after five consecutive postseason runs from 2019 to 2023, a stretch that included a championship.Kendrick Perkins praises Terence Crawford’s performanceStarting in Round 2, Terence Crawford began to separate himself from Canelo Alvarez, flashing quick, sharp offense. While Alvarez had some moments, Crawford typically answered back stronger, reclaiming the spotlight.As the action unfolded, former NBA big man turned analyst Kendrick Perkins was blown away by Crawford’s showing.“Bud Crawford on his best sh$t right now,” he tweeted.As the rounds continued, Perkins doubled down with two more takes.“Crawford embarrassing this man,” he posted.“A Masterpiece by Crawford,” he added.The fight also set records, drawing a packed crowd of 70,482 fans inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the highest attendance ever for the venue. On Netflix, the bout reached about 25 million viewers worldwide.Gate revenue reportedly hit $50 million, ranking as the third-largest in boxing history.