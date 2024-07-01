"Dude from Law & Order"- Antonio Brown mocks Caitlin Clark's $498 mini dress outfit at Fever vs Mercury game

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark showed off a simple 'fit before Sunday’s game versus the Phoenix Mercury as she wore a white blazer dress that costs $498 on Neiman Marcus' website. She then paired it with white shoes, and a purse, completing an all-white look ahead of her marquee matchup against Mercury’s legend Diana Taurasi.

Clark's outfit caught former NFL player Antonio Brown's attention. Brown remarked on a picture of Clark, comparing the Fever rookie to a character from the famous crime show Law & Order.

“That’s that dude from Law & Order #CTESPN,” Brown said after he reposted a tweet showing Clark’s outfit.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Clark had one of her best games in the 2024 WNBA season, leading the Indiana Fever with a near triple-double of 15 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds in a stunning 88-82 win in Phoenix.

If only Clark had snagged one more rebound in the game, she would have been the first rookie ever to tally a triple-double in a WNBA game. Be that as it may, Clark becomes the faster rookie in WNBA history to reach 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists.

Clark, however, had six turnovers in the game, of which five came in the first half.

The game saw the first time Clark and Taurasi, who were the 2004 and 2024 top overall picks, respectively, shared the same court.

The Fever’s win was also their first against a team above .500 this season, knocking the Mercury to their ninth loss in 18 games.

Caitlin Clark blocks Antonio Brown on X after rude posts about her

This is not the first time Antonio Brown has made cracks on social media about Caitlin Clark's appearance.

He previously posted about Clark's body hair, which apparently did not sit well with the Fever star. Shortly after that comment, Brown posted that he had been blocked by Clark.

“C***er of the Day #CTESPN Blocked by Cousin It 💈” said Brown while posting a screenshot of Clark’s profile that showed him being blocked.

Expand Tweet

Brown has been one of the most vocal Caitlin Clark disruptors on social media, making comments ranging from her appearance to her gender and race.