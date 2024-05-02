Antonio Brown targets Caitlin Clark again after getting blocked by Fever star on social media for 'hairy' remarks

Former NFL star Antonio Brown keeps going after WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, one of the biggest phenoms in basketball in recent years. The retired wide receiver has had a big run going after the former Iowa Hawkeyes star, trolling her regularly on social media.

Clark blocked the former Pittsburgh Steeler on X in April after he made a derogatory comment about the Indiana Fever's star body, with a vulgar post that included the word "hairy."

Brown again talked about Clark on social media on Wednesday, although the tone has apparently changed.

The latest post about Clark shows a Lamborghini parked outside of an old house, surrounded by bushes. Brown captioned the post with "Caitlin Clark in the WNBA," seemingly praising the baller.

Caitlin Clark has become one of Antonio Brown's targets on social media

The former NFL WR has become known around X circles thanks to his wild comments about other athletes. In recent weeks, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett became a source of fun for AB, but Caitlin Clark also earned the controversial player's attention.

Ever since her impressive run with Iowa in the NCAA Tournament, she got a lot of attention from fans and fellow athletes alike. Brown took things to a different level when he started talking about Clark, comparing her to notable actor Mel Gibson before making the comments that finally got him blocked.

Clark has yet to address these comments publicly, but it's not hard to imagine how she must feel about them. Oftentimes, Brown takes things too far, seemingly on purpose, before being forced to regret his actions and words.

As for Clark, she's getting ready to make history in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. After being a solo-woman show in Iowa, she's ready to team up with Aliyah Boston, joining forces with another star, something she never did in college.

Good or bad, Caitlin Clark is making a lot of noise in the world of basketball. Following a terrific tenure in college, she's set to take his game to the next level and, in the eyes of many, change women's basketball history. There'll be trolls along the way, but she doesn't seem too worried about them.