"Dumbest reason to get fired" - WNBA fans stunned as Rachel DeMita’s Caitlin Clark post reportedly costs her Big3 gig

Rachel DeMita, an anchor in rapper Ice Cube's Big3 league, was reportedly fired after expressing support for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

On Friday, Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel reported the details of the incident. DeMita reportedly tweeted Clark's highlights while working a game in the Big3. This action did not sit right with the league's executives, who then let go of their anchor.

The fans swarmed the comments section of FOS's X post with their opinions on the incident.

"Dumbest reason to get fired," one fan said.

"Big 3 is small time. CC pays the bills," another fan said.

"She should be working wnba games anyway," another fan said.

"I get it why they let her go, but cmon Big3 you gotta make an exception it’s Caitlin Clark 😭 even you guys tried to recruit her," another fan said.

While some fans expressed their support for Rachel DeMita, others compared the situation to the viral picture of Stephen A. Smith playing solitaire during game 4 of the NBA Finals and roasted the ESPN spokesperson.

"Lmaooo she wasn’t doing her job, I get it. Stephen should get the same treatment but he holds to much power at ESPN," one fan said.

"Stephen A would have gotten a promotion," another fan said.

DeMita has not released any statement on losing her gig at Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league.

Rachel DeMita criticizes WNBA referees amid Sophie Cunningham's altercation

Rachel DeMita has been covering the Indiana Fever independently for quite some time now. After Sophie Cunningham's altercation in the heated Fever-Sun game on Tuesday, she voiced her opinion.

On Wednesday, DeMita shared an Instagram video talking about the poor refereeing quality during the game and praising Cunningham for taking a stance for her teammates.

"If the refs are not gonna do their jobs, the players are gonna have to be the enforcers themselves," DeMita said. "The refs did not do their job, Jacy Sheldon pokes Caitlin Clark in the eye and then Caitlin gets chucked to ground by Marina Mabrey. ...

"Intentional hard foul where she knew wouldn't hurt Sheldon but she sent a message. It didn't need to get to this point, though. It's the referee's fault."

The officials issued two flagrant fouls, six technical fouls and three ejections in the Fever vs Sun game. However, despite the intense physicality, the Fever walked away with an 88-71 win.

