"Dumbest most ridiculous rant of all time" - Caitlin Clark fan Dave Portnoy rips Joy Taylor for claiming Angel Reese fueled Fever star's popularity

Fox Sports 1 host Joy Taylor caused a social media storm on Sunday following her take on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. She said on The Joe Budden Podcast that Clark fans have clung to that controversial 2023 Clark-Reese confrontation in college. Taylor added that people would not be talking about the Indiana Fever superstar “if it wasn’t for that moment” with Reese.
Dave Portnoy, a huge Clark fan, reacted to the comments:
“The dumbest, most ridiculous rant of all time. Nobody outside hardcore WNBA fans and LSU fans would know who Angel was it weren’t for her riding Caitlin’s coattails. It’s made her a fortune, so kudos to her, but this is the dumbest take I’ve ever heard.”
In the 2023 NCAA championship between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers, the viral moment between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese happened. With Reese’s school on its way to the championship, the forward approached Clark and did the John Cena “You can’t see me” celebration.
According to Joy Taylor, “white men” were “upset” that “an unapologetic Black woman” embraced the villain role to oppose Clark’s hero image. Taylor said the encounter became the “Magic Johnson and Larry Bird moment for the WNBA.” The sports talk show host added that Clark would not be as popular today if not for the storylines spawned by that controversial incident.
Like Dave Portnoy, everyone on The Joe Budden Podcast pushed back against Taylor’s hot take. A co-host of the show told Taylor to “chill out.”
Without Caitlin Clark, tickets for Angel Reese’s Sky against Fever game dropped
The Chicago Sky hosted the Indiana Fever on June 7, a rematch of their feisty encounter on May 17 the Fever won 93-58. Fans could not wait for that second showdown between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark before an injury to the Fever superstar cooled down the anticipation.
Per Front Office Sports, the get-in tickets for the June encounter was set at $86. Following Clark’s quad injury that forced her to sit out the game, ticket price dropped to $27. On game night, it plummeted to $3.
Regardless of the reason Caitlin Clark has been so popular, the numbers back up what many have been saying. Clark is the biggest and most attractive draw in the WNBA that Angel Reese simply can’t match.