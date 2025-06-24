"Dumbest most ridiculous rant of all time" - Caitlin Clark fan Dave Portnoy rips Joy Taylor for claiming Angel Reese fueled Fever star's popularity

Fox Sports 1 host Joy Taylor caused a social media storm on Sunday following her take on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. She said on The Joe Budden Podcast that Clark fans have clung to that controversial 2023 Clark-Reese confrontation in college. Taylor added that people would not be talking about the Indiana Fever superstar “if it wasn’t for that moment” with Reese.

Dave Portnoy, a huge Clark fan, reacted to the comments:

“The dumbest, most ridiculous rant of all time. Nobody outside hardcore WNBA fans and LSU fans would know who Angel was it weren’t for her riding Caitlin’s coattails. It’s made her a fortune, so kudos to her, but this is the dumbest take I’ve ever heard.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

In the 2023 NCAA championship between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers, the viral moment between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese happened. With Reese’s school on its way to the championship, the forward approached Clark and did the John Cena “You can’t see me” celebration.

Expand Tweet

According to Joy Taylor, “white men” were “upset” that “an unapologetic Black woman” embraced the villain role to oppose Clark’s hero image. Taylor said the encounter became the “Magic Johnson and Larry Bird moment for the WNBA.” The sports talk show host added that Clark would not be as popular today if not for the storylines spawned by that controversial incident.

Like Dave Portnoy, everyone on The Joe Budden Podcast pushed back against Taylor’s hot take. A co-host of the show told Taylor to “chill out.”

Without Caitlin Clark, tickets for Angel Reese’s Sky against Fever game dropped

The Chicago Sky hosted the Indiana Fever on June 7, a rematch of their feisty encounter on May 17 the Fever won 93-58. Fans could not wait for that second showdown between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark before an injury to the Fever superstar cooled down the anticipation.

Per Front Office Sports, the get-in tickets for the June encounter was set at $86. Following Clark’s quad injury that forced her to sit out the game, ticket price dropped to $27. On game night, it plummeted to $3.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the reason Caitlin Clark has been so popular, the numbers back up what many have been saying. Clark is the biggest and most attractive draw in the WNBA that Angel Reese simply can’t match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More