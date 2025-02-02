"Dumbest shi I’ve ever seen": Fans react after Angel Reese ejected from Unrivaled game after recording 15 rebounds in seven minutes

Angel Reese made Unrivaled Basketball League history by becoming the first player to be ejected from a game. Fans picked up the development and shared their varying thoughts on it on social media.

The ejection took place just before halftime of Reese and Rose BC's game against Laces BC on Saturday night, with Rose ahead by eight points 35-27 at that point. The Chicago Sky All-Star forward picked up two technical fouls, stemming from the foul she committed on Tiffany Hayes.

Angel Reese had six points, 15 rebounds and three assists in the seven minutes she played before her ejection.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans reacted to Reese's early exit, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions.

"That's the dumbest shi I've ever seen. Let them play with passion wtf?" a disconcerted fan laid down.

Expand Tweet

"Let them hoop these refs been horrible in majority of these sports recently. Constantly taking over games because they feel like it," another user asserted.

"Female Patrick Beverley," a comment moved to compare.

"That's what she gets for being a poor sport," another chimed in.

"Corny Ejection she didn't even do that much she just wanted an explanation," a fan highlighted.

"Great defense!" a user pointed out.

“Lmao who gets ejected in Unrivaled,” a fan commented.

Despite missing the services of Reese, Rose still went on to win the game, 83-69. Veteran Chelsea Gray led the way in the win, finishing with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 3-of-4 from deep. Azura Stevens added 23, while Kahleah Copper ended up with 21 points.

For the Laces, it was Kayla McBride who top-scored with 20 points, with Jackie Young adding 16.

The win was the second in six games for Rose in Unrivaled. Its next game is on Friday, Feb. 7, against Mist BC.

Angel Reese has one-word reaction after being ejected in Unrivaled game

Rose BC’s Angel Reese had a one-word reaction after being tossed from their Unrivaled game against Laces BC on Saturday at the Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

She took to X and issued a one-word reaction after being ejected for earning two technical fouls for taunting and arguing with game officials right before the halftime break.

Reese wrote in her post:

“Sayless.”

Expand Tweet

The ejection was the first-ever in the newly formed Unrivaled 3-on-3 league.

Rose, however, survived Angel Reese’s early departure, hacking out an 83-69 victory to improve to 2-4 in the tournament.

Reese has been a steady presence for Rose in their inaugural campaign, averaging 10.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 11 minutes per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback