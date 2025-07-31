Eagles legend Terrell Owens echoes Candace Parker's frustrations about WNBA All-Star game: "Missed opportunity"

Philadelphia legend Terrell Owens expressed his agreement with Candace Parker's take on the WNBA All-Star game. On Wednesday, Parker shared a clip from the first episode of her &quot;Post Moves&quot; podcast on her Instagram account.The episode featured Aliyah Boston as a special guest. The Fever forward and the Sparks icon discussed the media critique, the pay in the WNBA, and more. During one segment, Parker criticized the players for coming out with their &quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us&quot; t-shirts during the All-Star game.&quot;Y'all cannot come out there with those shirts of 'Pay Us What You Owe Us,' and then do that in the All-Star Game,&quot; she said.Boston countered Parker's criticism immediately. The Fever forward said that the players prove what they deserve to be paid every single night.&quot;We come out every single night and we show why we deserve the money we deserve,&quot; Boston said. &quot;An All-Star Game, where we have another game in two days, I think that is okay to just go out there and hoop and have some fun, because on Tuesday we were back at it, and we were playing and we were showing once again why we deserve to get paid.&quot;However, Parker remained adamant in her argument. She explained to Boston that she was excited for an All-Star game without Caitlin Clark for the first time.&quot;I think it was just an opportunity, to me, on one of the biggest stages, with those shirts being worn,&quot; Parker said. &quot;Everyone always talks about how the NBA does not play in All-Star Games. But guess what? They come down, they do windmills, they do stuff like that, right?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOwens dropped in the post's comments to agree with Parker's take.&quot;Facts!!! Missed opportunity to SHOW why you DESERVE TO GET PAID!!&quot; Owens commented.Terrell Owens agrees with Candace Parker a comment on her IG post. (Credits: @candaceparker/Instagram)Candace Parker picks Wings rookie over Angel ReeseOn Jul. 15, Candace Parker appeared on one of Complex Sports' Instagram videos and ranked the current WNBA players in a tier list.She started the list with A'ja Wilson and listed her in the S-tier while applauding her achievements. Down the line, Parker placed Wings rookie Paige Bueckers above the Sky's double-double machine Angel Reese.The Wings rookie joined her teammate Arike Ogunbowale in the B-tier, while Reese was the only player in the C-tier besides Cameron Brink. After ranking the Sky forward, Parker explained her reasoning behind it.&quot;I put her right at that C level,” she said. “I think in terms of being above, you have to be able to have the ability to carry your team. Be a one or two-option. I think Angel Reese is fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding. She showed and demonstrated so much growth in that first year.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngel Reese is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in her sophomore year. She seems to have developed her shooting skills, which was a big criticism point of her game last season.In the last seven games, Reese has dropped 19.7 points per game, and if she continues on this path, she can become one of the best players in the league.