"Earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do": Emmanuel Acho playfully warns WNBA about Sophie Cunningham's fighting prowess 

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was at the center of a fight during the heated Fever-Connecticut Sun game on Tuesday night. During a fastbreak play, Cunningham held down Sun’s Jacy Sheldon, sparking a scuffle.

After the fight, Cunningham’s fighting skills drew numerous reactions from WNBA spectators, including analyst Emmanuel Acho, who playfully warned players about Cunningham’s fighting caliber.

“Word on the street is Sophie Cunningham earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do at the age of six. She said, y’all better try one of the other 144, not her!” he wrote.

Cunningham got a black belt in Taekwondo when she was six years old, according to axios.com.

The melee came after a similar incident happened in the second quarter, as Caitlin Clark got poked in the eye by Sheldon, igniting a shoving match between two teams that saw Sun’s Marina Mabrey flooring Clark.

Cunningham got ejected after getting a flagrant foul penalty two in the play. Sheldon and teammate Lindsay Allen were called for technical fouls and remained in the game.

The Fever won the game, 88-71, to improve to 6-5, while the Sun slid to 2-9 in the league standings. Cunningham finished with five points and seven rebounds.

Stephanie White blames officials for not defusing Fever-Sun physicality

While Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were involved in scuffles, Indiana coach Stephanie White blamed the officials for allowing such physicality in the game.

White took exception to the officiating in the game, which she said started all the physicality and heated plays.

"I've seen quite a few dust-ups in the league so far, so I think it's a league-wide issue…Bad officiating is bad officiating,” she said.

“You know, they're as good as they've ever been. They're as athletic as they've ever been. The game is fast now. Things are happening quickly. Everybody's getting better. Except the officials. So we've got to find a way to remedy it. I mean, you've heard every coach talk about it, so I don't know what the answer is,” she said.

With the numerous fights and heated statements in the Fever-Sun game, sanctions could be looming for both teams in the days to come.

