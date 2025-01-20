"Easy 3 level scorer": Caitlin Clark's teammate Erica Wheeler makes feelings known on LSU sophomore Mikaylah Williams with lavish praise

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Erica Wheeler is a big fan of LSU's sophomore star Mikaylah Williams. Wheeler expressed her thoughts on the LSU player in a post on her Threads handle. Wheeler praised the sophomore for being an incredible 3-point shooter while only being in sophomore year.

"Willams from LSU is nice af! Easy 3 level scorer! She only. Sophomore 😮‍💨"

Mikaylah Williams has been the talk of the town in the Women's Division 1 NCAA tournament. The LSU Tigers star is averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game at 48.0% shooting from the field and 37.0% 3-point shooting percentage. Williams is one of the brightest players on the Tigers lineup and could be a WNBA star when the time comes.

On Sunday, she delivered an incredible performance against the Florida Gators. Williams scored 22 points, collected 8 rebounds and dished out 2 assists to help secure a dominant 80-63 win for her team.

During her time as a college basketball player, Erica Wheeler played for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. She played 129 games for her alma mater and averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in her career.

Wheeler went undrafted in the 2013 WNBA draft which led her to pursue different options. However, in 2015, she made it to the WNBA after earning a try-out opportunity for the Atlanta Dream.

Erica Wheeler's thoughts on her Indiana Fever future

On Friday, Erica Wheeler took to Threads and dropped a cryptic hint about her uncertain future with the Indiana Fever.

"My agent sent me a list for free agency Tuhhhhh😮‍💨😎"

Wheeler could be one of many names to switch teams this offseason. In 2023, the nine-season veteran signed a two-year, $444,308 deal with the 2012 WNBA champions. That deal is nearing an end and many expect her to leave via trade or free agency.

Erica Wheeler was not a starter option for the Fever last season, playing 39 games and averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Now that the Fever has brought in Stephanie White to take the helm and guide the Caitlin Clark-led squad to glory in the next season, Wheeler looks set to move on.

