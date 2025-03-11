"Ejecting all the baddies": Rickea Jackson makes feelings known after $200,000 teammate joins her and Angel Reese in unwanted list

Following an impressive rookie year with the LA Sparks, Rickea Jackson jumped right back into competition in Unrivaled. As the regular season comes to a close, she reacted to another player joining her in exclusive company.

Ad

Angel Reese is among the other notable young players competing in Unrivaled. In addition to being from the same draft class, she and Jackson have something else in common: They're among the handful of players who have been ejected from an Unrivaled game.

Reese was the first player in Unrivaled's history to be ejected from a game. She got tossed after waving off the officials for calling a foul on a play she felt was clean.

Ad

Trending

A month later, Rickea Jackson joined Reese in this group after being ejected while facing off against Rose BC. On Monday night, a third player joined the two 2024 standouts. In her final game of the regular season, DiJonai Carrington was tossed for engaging in a back-and-forth with an opponent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following this ejection, Jackson took to X (formerly Twitter) to give her thoughts on her $200,000 teammate joining their unwanted club. She jokingly stated that the refs are only targeting the good-looking players.

"THEY’RE EJECTING ALL THE BADDIES!!!!! HIDEEEEEEE"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite having a former MVP in Breanna Stewart on her team, Jackson and Mist failed to reach the postseason. They end the year in fifth place with a 5-9 record.

Rickea Jackson makes heartfelt post in light of Mist's elimination in Unrivaled

Entering the season, Rickea Jackson and Mist were seen as one of the favorites heading into Unrivaled's first season. Even though things didn't go their way, the former No. 4 pick seems to have enjoyed the experience with her new teammates.

Ad

No matter how things unfolded, all these women share a bond as they helped make history with this new women's league in the U.S. In light of people eliminated from postseason contention, Jackson took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Mist and their fans.

"MISTIES 4L"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rickea Jackson ends the season as Mist's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Her best showing of the year came in a January 28th matchup against Phantom BC, when she notched a season-high 24 points.

With her Unrivaled season now over, Jackson can enjoy some downtime before gearing up for the 2025 WNBA season. The Sparks had the league's worst record last year, but expectations are going to change moving forward. Along with Cameron Brink returning from injury, LA made a big splash in the offseason by trading for Kelsey Plum.

Following a strong showing in Unrivaled, Jackson will not attempt to carry that momentum into her sophomore campaign with the Sparks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback