Elle Duncan draws massive hatred for seemingly criticizing Caitlin Clark superfan

Elle Duncan and a Caitlin Clark superfan had an interesting exchange on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. The Clark supporter asked the ESPN reporter why she used a Clark thumbnail when she wanted “new storylines” for the 2025 WNBA season. Duncan did not hold back with her response.

The SportsCenter anchor called Ken Swift a “troll,” who has “no other grift” while she gets paid talking about sports. She added that the Clark supporter was out to “get” her and other media personalities who criticize the Indiana Fever superstar.

Fans promptly reacted to Elle Duncan’s tweet:

“Instead of reacting like this, why not engage with reality?

“You admonish people for ignoring other storylines, while at the same time you are beholden to the same market realities as everyone else. “

One fan said:

“Just because you get paid, doesn't mean you're qualified or good.”

Another fan added:

“Just tell us why you hate CC?”

@pocha522 continued:

“Yikes, not a good look Elle.”

@KerryAnn786725 commented:

“Whatever they are paying you, Elle is too much!! I'm glad Ken called you out and hope he and many others continue to do so!!!”

Elle Duncan’s accusation of the Caitlin Clark superfan just popping up after the offseason was not accurate. Without WNBA action and Clark not playing in the Unrivaled, he constantly tweeted about basketball, the Indiana Fever and the superstar point guard.

Swift included reactions to Paige Bueckers news, the gruesome injury to rookie Georgia Amoore and updates about Lucy Olsen, a former Iowa teammate of Clark.

Most fans also thought Elle Duncan went out of bounds with her response to a valid question. Many wondered why she could not use a Paige Bueckers photo when she wanted "new storylines."

Elle Duncan concedes Caitlin Clark could win the 2025 WNBA MVP

Many WNBA fans consider Elle Duncan a Caitlin Clark hater. Whatever she thinks of the Indiana Fever, she also kept her perspective of what the point guard could accomplish in 2025.

On The Elle Duncan Show on April 22, the reporter had this to say to co-host Gary Striewski:

(11:20 mark)

“Caitlin was putting it together last year and they’re only gonna get better. They got a full offseason together. I could 100% see this happening, Caitlin Clark winning MVP.”

Duncan added that a sophomore slump could happen and opposing teams could play better on defense against Clark. Still, the television personality did not rule out an MVP season from the Indiana Fever franchise player.

Last season, Caitlin Clark finished fourth in MVP voting in her rookie year. With a retooled roster that should help her play well, she might do better than last year’s finish.

