Embattled HC Cheryl Reeve does not mince words about the importance of Pride Night and standing up to bullies

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve marked Pride Night by leading her team to an 82-66 win against the LA Sparks on Saturday. After the game, she spoke to the press on the importance of the occasion and her experience with bullies.

Coach Reeve, who is dealing with controversy surrounding her role in Caitlin Clark's 2024 US Olympic basketball exclusion, shared a personal story about her 10-year-old son.

She asserted that Pride Night represents a safe space for celebration and acceptance, particularly for children who may face bullying and isolation.

“In terms of Pride, I have a 10-year-old," Coach Cheryl Reeve said. "I’ve seen him be on this journey, and he loves having two moms, and even more than that, he would do anything for us and protect us in any possible way. What I’ve learned is, it was easier when you’re younger… when he was younger, it wasn’t just him that would call out kids using words in a derogatory way."

"I was bullied in high school, and you feel very alone and isolated and scared, scared to be yourself," Coach Reeve added. "I did have a mostly supportive family, but I didn’t care, I was just going to be me, but not everybody has that opportunity, and so pride is our safe space where we are celebrated.”

Reeve is married to Carley Knox, President of Business Operations for the Lynx. They met in 2006 while working with the Detroit Shock women's basketball team and tied the knot in 2011.

After making it to the WNBA Finals last season, the Lynx is currently the best team in the league, with a 12-1 record.

Cheryl Reeve's Caitlin Clark Olympic snub receipt pulled by reporter

Cheryl Reeve clashed with USA Today reporter Christine Brennan online over Caitlin Clark's 2024 Olympic snub. Brennan criticized Reeve's behavior during a June 16 appearance on "The Adam Gold Show."

Coach Reeve defended herself when she spoke to FanDuel on June 19. However, the reporter, Christine Brennan, doubled down by reposting proof of her interaction with fans on X.

"Seems like a good time to repost this. I gave Cheryl Reeve a chance to address this in June 2024, July 2024, August 2024 and Feb. 2025. She either said she didn’t want to comment or never replied at all. ... But this (below) happened, and it’s in my book."

Clark was surprisingly dropped from the 12-player team for the Paris Olympics. The decision was defended by USA Basketball and coach Cheryl Reeve, citing experience, competition for limited slots, and team chemistry as the reasons.

