"Stunningly bad behavior" - WNBA insider slams Caitlin Clark's treatment by Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve after Olympic snub

WNBA insider Christine Brennan slammed the way Team USA coach Cheryl Reeves treated Caitlin Clark after she was snubbed from the Olympic team last year. Brennan shared her thoughts on the matter during Tuesday’s episode of the "Adam Gold Show."

“Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlyn Clark, kind of blaming her for not having her games on, you know, Minnesota Links on TV, but only, you know, Caitlyn games on TV," Brennan said. (Timestamp: 15:20) "That's the gist of it.

“How on earth is that okay with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA basketball that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool. I mean, that alone should have been immediately nipped in the bud.”

Team USA won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the selection committee’s decision not to pick Caitlin Clark is still criticized by many. She was one of the best players in the league last season, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Keeping in mind the leap she took from college to the WNBA, many expected Clark to be a guaranteed selection for the 2024 Paris Olympics team.

“Honestly, no disappointment”: Caitlin Clark wasn’t deterred by Team USA snub

While many were enraged for her, Caitlin Clark herself wasn’t disappointed about not being named to Team USA last year. Speaking to ESPN in June 2024, Clark revealed that she wasn’t disappointed after being snubbed:

“Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it's a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there."

Clark is already looking forward to being a part of Team USA for the next batch of international games. She has only improved since her rookie year and is now recording 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

At the pace she’s going, it would be surprising if Caitlin Clark is ever snubbed from another Team USA selection. On the court, Clark and the Indiana Fever will take on the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center on Thursday.

