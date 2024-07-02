"Entire system is against Caitlin Clark, Jason Whitlock was right": Fans slam WNBA after Fever star receives no mention in ROTY discussion 

Caitlin Clark's inaugural WNBA season has been filled with memorable performances on a mediocre Fever team. Her rival Angel Reese has stolen a march in the Rookie of the Year race, which was discussed on an "X Space" hosted by the WNBA itself.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The discussion has caused some tumult in the social media sphere with many fans expressing their dissatisfaction at the apparent lack of recognition for Caitlin Clark.

There were accusations of partisanship from the official WNBA account and many fans claimed the hosts were biased towards Angel Reese.

"The ROTY conversation was extremely one sided. Disappointing from the official WNBA account" - Wrote one user on X

"This was downright embarrassing. Should be ashamed" - Chimed in another user

One point of contention for the fans was a discussion on the space about game day fits. The host humorously suggested that the Bayou Barbie's penchant for fashion was also a factor behind why she was ahead in the ROTY race. Fans did not take kindly to this assertion at all.

"Saying that game day fits is a factor in ROTY from the WNBA account is unbelievable. Complete trainwreck from the league " - Vented one fan

"Mentioned pre game outfits as a reasoning for ROTY. Immediate disregard of this whole space" - Said another

The strongest accusations came from those who feel there is a racial bias against Caitlin Clark and that she is being treated harshly by the media.

Expand Tweet

"The entire system is against Caitlin Clark. Just more evidence tonight. Jason Whitlock was right!" - Said one fan quote tweeting a post by the controversial analyst

"You guys are truly a joke. She's not the first white girl to be good and CC is competitive but clearly a good person. I don't get the hate you women have for her." - Reflected another fan

Comparing Caitlin Clark's 'ordeal' to Jackie Robinson's trials and tribulations is misplaced and misdirected but at the same time, is representative of the sentiments of many WNBA fans.

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: ROTY Report

Angel Reese is the clear favorite in the ROTY race as has been dominating on the boards for a struggling Chicago Sky roster. In her rookie campaign, she has been averaging 13.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals even though she has struggled mightily from the field. She already has an impressive resume, having become the first WNBA player to record 10 straight double-doubles recently.

Clark, the star player on a mediocre Indian Fever team, is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists on 39.4% on FG and 34.2% on 3 Pt-FG. Her shooting prowess is readily apparent but she still needs to improve her efficiency by a lot.

As it stands, Angel Reese is +400 to win ROTY while Clark is currently +600.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback