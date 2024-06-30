In Photos: Angel Reese styles casual denim look with $5953 Chanel mini backpack for Sky vs Lynx showdown

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced the mighty Minnesota Lynx for the first time this season on Sunday. As seriously as Reese takes her game when she's on the court, she takes her fashion with equal weight when she's off the court. The WNBA rookie showed up in a casual denim look at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Reese entered the arena in white loose-fit sweatpants paired with an Alexander Wang denim jacket over a blue crop top. What also stood out in her outfit was her black $5953 Chanel mini backpack (according to Buyma) hanging across her shoulders. She also wore white-silver color shoes.

Angel Reese’s popularity has crossed the borders of the WNBA court and fanbase. She has emerged as one of the most sought-after faces in the fashion and beauty industry. Earlier in May, Chi Barbie was seen in the denim campaign for the long inseam jeans for Good American brand owned by Khloe Kardashian.

On the court, the Lynx defeated the Sky 70-62. Reese had a tough time on the offensive end, scoring only 10 points, but she had 16 rebounds.

Kayla McBride (16), Napheesa Collier (13) and Bridget Carleton (11) all scored in double digits for the Lynx. The Sky entered the fourth quarter with a five-point lead but were outscored by the Lynx by 13 points in the final quarter.

Angel Reese writes history in Sky vs. Lynx showdown

Angel Reese has been on a tear in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky. With more and more games under her belt, Reese is proving to be worth every penny for the team. On Sunday against the Lynx, she broke a record that was held by Candace Parker for the last nine years.

Reese ended the game with 10 points and 16 rebounds to become the first WNBA player to have 10 consecutive double-doubles in a single season. Parker had held the record since 2015.

Angel Reese entered the fourth quarter with just seven points. However, while the Lynx went on a run, Reese failed to score a point in the fourth quarter before 40 seconds were left in the game when she made her first shot in the quarter.

With 17 seconds left, she got a chance to shoot two free throws after a loose ball foul against her. She missed her first free throw but made her second to end with 10 points.