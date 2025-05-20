"Entirely false" - Suns executive clears air on Sophie Cunningham & Josh Bartelstein affair rumors in wake of lawsuit fallout

The Phoenix Suns denied claims about the recent lawsuit involving CEO Josh Bartelstein and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. The lawsuit alleges that the Suns's executive and the current Fever guard had an affair. Former Suns Director of Security Gene Traylor filed the lawsuit against Bartelstein and the organization.

The affair claim wasn't the main focus of the lawsuit. However, it illuminated what allegedly happened within the organization.

In addition to the alleged affair claims, Traylor also pressed charges against the franchise for racial discrimination. According to a report from Front Office Sports, the Suns and their associated companies failed to "implement sufficient security measures."

In the suit, Gene Traylor alleged that Cornelius Craig, Vice President of Security and Risk Management, displaced his position with the franchise.

On Monday, Phoenix spokesperson Stacey Mitch addressed the claims about the alleged affair between Bartelstein and Cunningham.

“The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible,” Mitch addressed. “Let’s be absolutely clear about the origin of these claims.”

Per the suit, Craig allegedly spread rumors about the CEO and the former Phoenix Mercury guard. In October, Trayler reportedly met with Bartelstein and informed him that the vice president of security and risk management had been spreading rumors.

Cornelius Craig had reportedly been telling others, "Josh Bartelstein is f**king Sophie Cunningham." In February, the Mercury traded Cunningham to the Fever. Even with her new team, the six-year veteran and her camp have not addressed the issue.

Even the Phoenix Suns's CEO has remained quiet about the issue.

Sophie Cunningham has yet to debut with the Fever

While Sophie Cunningham has an opportunity for a new start with her career with the Fever, she has not played a game yet. It's a new season and Cunningham remains on the bench because of an ankle injury. She suffered the setback during a preseason game against the Atlanta Dream.

On Tuesday, the Fever are set to play against the Dream for the first time this season. However, the organization has ruled Sophie Cunningham out. The good news is that the shooting guard is gradually making progress.

"She’s been making progress and has participated in practices/shootaround, but not enough progress they feel comfortable playing her yet," Chloe Peterson of IndyStarSports reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Head coach Stephanie White also gave an update on Cunningham.

“She’s progressing well, and we see her every day with her movement,” the coach told reporters. “Every day we see her more confident, a little more balanced.”

Fans are looking forward to seeing Sophie Cunningham play. During her six-year stay in Phoenix, she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. In 2022, she finished third in the Most Improved Player voting.

