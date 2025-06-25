"Erica loves her" - Caitlin Clark fans adore Erica Wheeler's heartfelt moment with Fever star before their first duel

Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler reunited on Tuesday night at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle when the Indiana Fever visited the Storm. Wheeler served as Clark's mentor last season, with the Fever star's fanbase adoring the veteran after their heartfelt moment before the game.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Niko Tamurian of KOMO News shared a snap of Clark and Wheeler talking during the pregame warmups. It's their first matchup since the Storm guard spent last year with CC in Indianapolis.

Wheeler was supposed to be the Fever's starting point guard before they landed the number one pick. They selected Clark, and instead of being bitter and antagonistic against the then-rookie, the former WNBA All-Star Game MVP embraced her role as a mentor.

Caitlin Clark's fans were so happy to see Erica Wheeler spending time with Clark before the game. Wheeler had no ill feelings toward her former teammate and the Indiana Fever, even though they could have re-signed her as the backup point guard.

Here are some of the best reactions.

forrest bump ❄️ @iminyourwoods LINK Erica loves her fr 😭😭💕

jojo07 @incogneeeeto LINK I'm one of those Fever fans who will always have a place for Erica Wheeler in my heart.

Michelle white @MichelleW924 LINK I wish we would of kept her, she is killing it this season. Maybe now we can get McDonald.

Morry @Morry9861 LINK Should’ve kept Wheeler and never signed Bonner.

TH @feverforever22 LINK Wish we could have kept Wheeler but also so happy for her because she is thriving in Seattle!

hanna @iatebeomgyu LINK She was always such a sweet vet and I remember how much excitement she had for CC to come to Indy and play w/ her. I love Erica ❤️

Erica Wheeler signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm in the offseason. Wheeler started the campaign off the bench but has thrived as a starter over the past few games. She's one of the reasons why the Storm have a winning record this season despite losing Jewell Loyd in the offseason.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark entered Tuesday's game in a slump. She was only 1-for-17 from beyond the arc in her past two games, with a total of 14 turnovers.

Caitlin Clark fails to impress in Fever's win over Seattle

Caitlin Clark fails to impress in Fever's win over Seattle. (Photo: IMAGN)

Three games after their drama-filled contest against the Connecticut Sun last week, the Indiana Fever were back in the win column. The visitors defeated the Seattle Storm 94-86, using a fourth-quarter run to finally pull away and snap their two-game skid.

Aliyah Boston led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Kelsey Mitchell provided 26 points, four rebounds and four assists. Caitlin Clark continued her struggles, finishing with just six points, two rebounds and nine assists.

Clark was 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. She also had eight turnovers, so her teammates bailed her out in this game. Erica Wheeler, on the other hand, was fantastic for the Storm. She had 20 points, two rebounds and two assists.

