  "Erica loves her" - Caitlin Clark fans adore Erica Wheeler's heartfelt moment with Fever star before their first duel

"Erica loves her" - Caitlin Clark fans adore Erica Wheeler's heartfelt moment with Fever star before their first duel

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 25, 2025 10:30 GMT
Caitlin Clark fans adore Erica Wheeler
Caitlin Clark fans adore Erica Wheeler's heartfelt moment with Fever star before their first duel. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler reunited on Tuesday night at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle when the Indiana Fever visited the Storm. Wheeler served as Clark's mentor last season, with the Fever star's fanbase adoring the veteran after their heartfelt moment before the game.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Niko Tamurian of KOMO News shared a snap of Clark and Wheeler talking during the pregame warmups. It's their first matchup since the Storm guard spent last year with CC in Indianapolis.

Wheeler was supposed to be the Fever's starting point guard before they landed the number one pick. They selected Clark, and instead of being bitter and antagonistic against the then-rookie, the former WNBA All-Star Game MVP embraced her role as a mentor.

Caitlin Clark's fans were so happy to see Erica Wheeler spending time with Clark before the game. Wheeler had no ill feelings toward her former teammate and the Indiana Fever, even though they could have re-signed her as the backup point guard.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Erica Wheeler signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm in the offseason. Wheeler started the campaign off the bench but has thrived as a starter over the past few games. She's one of the reasons why the Storm have a winning record this season despite losing Jewell Loyd in the offseason.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark entered Tuesday's game in a slump. She was only 1-for-17 from beyond the arc in her past two games, with a total of 14 turnovers.

Caitlin Clark fails to impress in Fever's win over Seattle

Caitlin Clark fails to impress in Fever&#039;s win over Seattle. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark fails to impress in Fever's win over Seattle. (Photo: IMAGN)

Three games after their drama-filled contest against the Connecticut Sun last week, the Indiana Fever were back in the win column. The visitors defeated the Seattle Storm 94-86, using a fourth-quarter run to finally pull away and snap their two-game skid.

Aliyah Boston led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Kelsey Mitchell provided 26 points, four rebounds and four assists. Caitlin Clark continued her struggles, finishing with just six points, two rebounds and nine assists.

Clark was 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. She also had eight turnovers, so her teammates bailed her out in this game. Erica Wheeler, on the other hand, was fantastic for the Storm. She had 20 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
