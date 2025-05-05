Erica Wheeler hypes up Caitlin Clark for first time since leaving Fever after logo 3 at Carver - "Above the 22 is wild" 

Former Fever guard Erica Wheeler spoke about Caitlin Clark for the first time since her departure to the Storm in free agency. Wheeler struck a solid bond with Clark in her rookie WNBA season. She was the veteran "enforcer" on the team for Clark, who helped the reigning Rookie of the Year ease into her first WNBA season. However, after leaving Indiana, the duo hasn't publicly addressed each other.
On Sunday, Wheeler changed that after shouting out to her ex-teammate following Clark's above the "22" logo 3 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Brazil. The "22" logo is the spot from where Clark broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record as an Iowa Hawkeye in her final college season. Here's what Wheeler wrote on X:
"Nahhhh C this craaaa!! aboveeeee the 22 is wild!"
Clark finished the game with 16 points in her return to Iowa's arena as a pro. She added six rebounds and five assists, shooting 6 of 10, including 4 of 6 from 3. The Fever recorded a thumping 108-44 win.
Erica Wheeler once defended A'ja Wilson from Caitlin Clark's fans
Erica Wheeler may revive her lost favoritism among the Fever fan base after her latest praise for Caitlin Clark. Wheeler has been under scrutiny from her former team and especially Clark's supporters over the past few months. One of the major tipping points in Wheeler's shift in dynamic with them was when she defended A'ja Wilson from detractors and seemingly called out Clark's fans.
Wilson was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after her alleged old tweets resurfaced online. While facing scrutiny for defending Wilson, Wheeler clapped back, saying:
"Hahaha yall fans are something else! I can never winnnnn with yall unless it's about ... nvm"
Wheeler also made cryptic comments after her departure from the Fever was all but guaranteed with Indiana signing Sydney Colson on a much cheaper contract compared to hers to play as Clark's backup in the point guard position.
"Don’t ask for the truth but then you can’t take it!"
Despite these incidents, Erica Wheeler's comments on Sunday proved that she may not have any issues with Caitlin Clark at all. Her departure from Indiana was likely a business decision, with the Fever preferring some flexibility to add more depth in other po