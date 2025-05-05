Erica Wheeler hypes up Caitlin Clark for first time since leaving Fever after logo 3 at Carver - "Above the 22 is wild" 

Former Fever guard Erica Wheeler spoke about Caitlin Clark for the first time since her departure to the Storm in free agency. Wheeler struck a solid bond with Clark in her rookie WNBA season. She was the veteran "enforcer" on the team for Clark, who helped the reigning Rookie of the Year ease into her first WNBA season. However, after leaving Indiana, the duo hasn't publicly addressed each other.

Ad

On Sunday, Wheeler changed that after shouting out to her ex-teammate following Clark's above the "22" logo 3 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Brazil. The "22" logo is the spot from where Clark broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record as an Iowa Hawkeye in her final college season. Here's what Wheeler wrote on X:

"Nahhhh C this craaaa!! aboveeeee the 22 is wild!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Clark finished the game with 16 points in her return to Iowa's arena as a pro. She added six rebounds and five assists, shooting 6 of 10, including 4 of 6 from 3. The Fever recorded a thumping 108-44 win.

Erica Wheeler once defended A'ja Wilson from Caitlin Clark's fans

Erica Wheeler may revive her lost favoritism among the Fever fan base after her latest praise for Caitlin Clark. Wheeler has been under scrutiny from her former team and especially Clark's supporters over the past few months. One of the major tipping points in Wheeler's shift in dynamic with them was when she defended A'ja Wilson from detractors and seemingly called out Clark's fans.

Ad

Wilson was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after her alleged old tweets resurfaced online. While facing scrutiny for defending Wilson, Wheeler clapped back, saying:

"Hahaha yall fans are something else! I can never winnnnn with yall unless it's about ... nvm"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wheeler also made cryptic comments after her departure from the Fever was all but guaranteed with Indiana signing Sydney Colson on a much cheaper contract compared to hers to play as Clark's backup in the point guard position.

"Don’t ask for the truth but then you can’t take it!"

Expand Tweet

Despite these incidents, Erica Wheeler's comments on Sunday proved that she may not have any issues with Caitlin Clark at all. Her departure from Indiana was likely a business decision, with the Fever preferring some flexibility to add more depth in other po

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More