Erica Wheeler's inspiring message caps off 2025 WNBA Draft night: "Don't care how talented you are"

Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler had a parting message for incoming players from the 2025 WNBA draft. Wheeler also had some advice for the undrafted prospects, who are likely to receive training camp offers or a chance to play overseas.

In several posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wheeler spoke like a true veteran for players who got drafted and those who weren't so lucky. She knows a thing or two about battling through adversity and proving everyone wrong. She was undrafted in 2013 and didn't make the WNBA until two years later.

"If your name didn’t get called tonight the dream still alive! TRAINING CAMP calls are coming!!! Get ya butt in the gym! maximum the opportunity when it comes!!" Wheeler initially tweeted.

The one-time WNBA All-Star added:

"I don’t care how talented you are or what your abilities are as a player if you’re NOT on a team that's a RIGHT fit that showcase what you do best! It’s gonna be 10x harder! That’s step 1! Then speed adjustment, grown women strength, IQ, plays/schemes change daily etc."

Erica Wheeler had a four-year career at Rutgers, helping the Scarlet Knights make three straight NCAA tournament appearances from 2009 to 2012. They failed to qualify for March Madness in her senior year after a subpar campaign.

Wheeler declared for the 2013 WNBA Draft but wasn't selected by any team. She went overseas to play for several teams, such as Leonas de Ponce in Puerto Rico, Mersin Kurtulus in Turkey and Sport Club do Recife in Brazil.

The Florida native then received a tryout from the Atlanta Dream in 2015 and made the most out of it. She split her rookie season in Atlanta and New York before finding a home with the Indiana Fever. She spent four seasons in Indiana, opting not to play in the COVID-19 season in 2020.

After a one-year hiatus, Erica Wheeler joined the LA Sparks in 2021, and then went back to the Dream in 2022. She re-signed with the Fever and stayed there for two years, serving as Caitlin Clark's mentor last season.

Erica Wheeler signs with Seattle Storm

Erica Wheeler signs with Seattle Storm. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever didn't sign Erica Wheeler to a new contract and let her become a free agent. The Fever had other plans, bringing in several players such as DeWanna Bonner, Brianna Turner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard.

Wheeler was not unemployed for long, joining the Seattle Storm in February by signing a one-year deal. She joins a rehauled Storm team looking to compete with a roster that includes stars such as Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, Lexie Brown, Gabby Wiliams and Alysha Clark.

The Storm traded Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces this offseason while also drafting Dominique Malonga, Madison Conner and Serena Sundell.

