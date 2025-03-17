Erica Wheeler seemingly calls out Caitlin Clark fans after backlash on A’ja Wilson’s defense - “Can never win with y’all unless it’s about…. nvm”

Before departing for the Seattle Storm in free agency, Erica Wheeler was among those who played alongside Caitlin Clark in her rookie season. Amid some recent backlash online, the veteran guard seems to have taken a jab at the star guard's fanbase.

Over the past few days, WNBA star A'ja Wilson has received a lot of criticism online after old posts of hers were dug up. This led to her opting to go private on X (formerly Twitter), allowing only her followers to see her current and old posts.

While Wilson was dealing with this hate online, Erica Wheeler was one of the few people to come to Wilson's defense. This eventually led to her dealing with an array of angry fans online.

In the midst of facing her own criticisms, Wheeler made a post on X that could be attributed to Clark's fans. She claimed that the only way to please them is to speak positively about the Indiana Fever guard.

"Hahaha yall fans are something else! I can never winnnnn with yall unless it's about ... nvm"

"Ima let yall have it today though!!"

Wheeler spent two years with Indiana in her second stint with the franchise. She played a minimal role for the Fever last year, only playing around 14 minutes a night. Now, the 33-year-old will embark on a new journey in the WNBA as a member of the Storm.

Erica Wheeler to bring veteran presence to the Seattle Storm

Last year, Erica Wheeler was a veteran presence on a young Indiana Fever team looking to make some noise. Now, she'll bring experience to the Seattle Storm following a big change in the offseason.

Back in January, the Storm were part of a multi-team deal that saw numerous All-Stars change teams. Upon requesting a trade from Seattle, Jewell Loyd now finds herself on the Las Vegas Aces. Kelsey Plum was also part of this deal, as she was shipped to the LA Sparks.

Among the major pieces the Storm got back in this trade was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Bringing in another young prospect will load the pipeline as the team tries to navigate two timelines.

Along with having an array of young talent on the roster, the Strom also have veterans who can still play at a high level. Leading the charge is players such as Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Erica Wheeler might see a little more playing time with Seattle moving forward, but will likely take on a similar role. Most of her work will be done behind the scenes, as she'll look to be a mentor to the younger talent on the roster.

Seattle finished with a top-five record in the league last season, giving Wheeler an opportunity to compete while also providing veteran leadership.

