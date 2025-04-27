Erica Wheeler thrilled with luxurious penthouse stay in Seattle as 2025 WNBA season nears

Erica Wheeler will be starting a new career chapter as she will play with the Seattle Storm in the upcoming 2025 WNBA regular season. With the season drawing nearer each day, Wheeler is counting her blessings and soaking in the free time from the offseason through a luxurious penthouse stay in downtown Seattle.

Ad

Posting a video on her X account on Saturday, Wheeler thanked the Almighty for making things happen in her life, while being grateful for the nice view of the city from her penthouse.

“Penthouse shawtttyyyyyyy!!!! 🔥 Lord I just wanna thank you for placing GREAT people in my life and getting unexpected things done! Seattle is loveeeeeeee❤️,” she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Wheeler signed with the Storm last February to play for Seattle in her 10th season in the WNBA. Last year, she played alongside Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever, where she put up 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a backup point guard.

Wheeler was let go after the Fever signed multiple veterans on their roster during the offseason, including Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, to beef up their roster.

Ad

The 33-year-old guard adds a veteran presence in the Storm’s locker room after the departure of Jewell Loyd, who was traded to the Las Vegas Aces in the offseason for the No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga.

The Storm will be Wheeler’s fifth team in her career after playing with the New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks.

The Storm finished the regular season last year as the fifth seed with a 25-15 win-loss record. However, Seattle lost in the first round against the Aces, whose squad won the 2022 and 2023 WNBA championships.

Ad

Erica Wheeler explains decision of signing with the Seattle Storm

Erica Wheeler acknowledged the rich history of the Storm, citing it as the main reason why she chose Seattle as her next team for the 2025 season.

“Seattle is one of the most prestigious franchises in the league, and I couldn’t be more proud to share the court with players like Nneka, Alysha, Skylar, and Gabby. I can’t wait to get to work,” said Wheeler in a statement.

Ad

The Storm holds four WNBA championships, tied for the most in league history. They last won the title in 2020.

They are expected to continue competing at a high level for next season, which tips off on May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More