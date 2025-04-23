  • home icon
  • ESPN analyst believes Caitlin Clark will be WNBA MVP in sophomore season because of A'ja Wilson voter fatigue

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 23, 2025 17:32 GMT
At points during her historic rookie season, Caitlin Clark found herself in the MVP conversation. As she gears up for her second year in the WNBA, one analyst cited a key reason why she very well could take home the award in 2025.

Having a full offseason to rest and train, Clark should be recharged and ready to hit the ground running to kick off this season. All the changes the Indiana Fever have gone through this offseason should also elevate her play. Along with bringing in a new head coach in Stephanie White, the team acquired numerous former All-Stars to bolster the supporting cast. Now with more weapons around her, Clark can display her offensive talents even more.

Though she is just in her second year, Caitlin Clark will surely enter the season as one of the heavy favorites to take home MVP.

Analyst cites major reason why Caitlin Clark could win 2025 WNBA MVP

Over the past five years, A'ja Wilson has dominated the MVP conversation. Along with taking home the award on three occasions, she's finished top three in voting in 2023. Having been at the forefront of the conversation for so long, voters might want to look in a new direction in 2025.

During a recent episode of the Elle Duncan Show, Elle Duncan touched on the idea of Caitlin Clark securing her first MVP this season. One of the main points she brought up was voter fatigue for the Las Vegas Aces star given her recent string of nominations.

"I also know there is such a thing as voter fatigue," Duncan said. "They don't like giving anybody MVP three times in a row, they barely like to do it two times in a row.
I could 100% see this happening."
Even if voters do decide to stray away from Wilson, it does not mean Caitlin Clark is guaranteed to take home MVP. There are other dominant stars across the WNBA, most notably Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. While it would certainly increase her chances, Clark is still going to have to deliver when it comes time.

Seeing how she managed to exceed the massive expectations set for her last year, Clark is sure to come back better in 2025. If she's able to maintain her trajectory and the Fever are dominant in the regular season, her MVP case will be undeniable. Currently on pace to be the next face of the league, 2025 is sure to begin a years-long run of Clark being prominent in MVP debates.

