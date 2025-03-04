"Even tried to choke slam her": Fans react to Angel Reese's aggression after strong block on Alyssa Thomas

Angel Reese put on another stellar performance as Rose Basketball Club secured a 58-53 victory over the Laces Basketball Club in Unrivaled on Monday. Reese was exceptional not only on offense and the boards but also made a significant impact defensively.

Ad

In the fourth quarter, with the game hanging in the balance, the Chicago Sky star used her size to great effect, blocking a shot attempt by Alyssa Thomas. Reese was visibly fired up after the block and even exchanged a few words before making her way to the other end of the court.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reese's block and her animated reaction quickly went viral, with fans sharing their candid reactions and expressing their thoughts on the play.

"Angel been on AT ass since debut, even tried to choke slam her cause of how relentless she is on the glass my demonn," a fan commented.

"Ngl everytime AT funna try and bully my dawg in this upcoming season, im posting this. BIG DAWG," commented another fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I love how she don’t duck nothing. I was lit when this happened," a fan wrote.

"Barbie ain’t forgot that choke slam AT did last season! Flashbacks = Paybacks!" wrote another fan.

"Both of them have been exchanging words not meant for the camera all night," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She acts like she's forgotten but we know Angel will keep making AT pay in all manner of ways for a long time," said another fan.

Angel Reese receives praise from Chelsea Gray

Angel Reese received heartfelt praise from her Rose BC teammate, Chelsea Gray, after another impressive performance. Gray praised Reese's growth throughout the tournament and expressed how much she is enjoying watching the star forward's development.

Ad

"She's been putting extra time, extra work in and it's showing...you're seeing her growth throughout the course of this season," Gray said. "Offensively and defensively. We're getting a front row seat to that growth."

Reese finished the game with 16 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes. She shot an efficient 7 of 14 from the floor and played a crucial role in her team's route to the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback