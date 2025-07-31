  • home icon
  "Every black Caitlin Clark fan is a man" - Bomani Jones calls out Indiana Fever star's 'stans' as he anticipates 'civil war' with Paige Bueckers fans

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 31, 2025
Bomani Jones calls out stans of Indiana Fever star as he anticipates
Bomani Jones calls out stans of Indiana Fever star as he anticipates 'civil war' with Paige Bueckers fans.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are two of the biggest names in the WNBA with huge fan bases. However, the Indiana Fever guard holds an edge over the Wings rookie in popularity.

Clark is in her sophomore year in the league and is the main attraction of every Fever game. Bueckers is also popular, but her popularity fades away a little when put against the Fever guard. Sportswriter Bomani Jones discussed the subject on Wednesday's episode of his "The Right Time" podcast.

During one segment Jones and his co-host Shannon Penn discussed the rapid rise of Bueckers. Jones predicted that the "stanning" culture will cause a "civil war" between Clark and Bueckers fans.

"When is stanning gonna create the Clark-Bueckers true civil war amongst their people?" Jones said (4:50). "I am going to be honest, I ain't met a black Caitlin Clark fan, let alone stan yet. Well actually no, every black Caitlin Clark fan I know is a man. I am not here to explain. I am just here to tell you what's going on."
Jones predicted Bueckers to reach further heights in her career, which will be the epicenter for a future debate between the two fan bases. Penn then criticized the 'stan' culture and questioned the Clark stans for not embracing both players..

Bomani Jones once compared Caitlin Clark's rise the golf legend

Bomani Jones once compared the Fever guard's rise to stardom to golf legend Tiger Woods' journey.

On May. 23, Jones discussed Clark's meteoric rise on his podcast with ESPN's Elle Duncan as a guest on the show. He compared the Fever guard's impact on the league to that of Tiger Woods and golf.

"We are actually dealing with a Tiger Woods-like phenomenon," Jones said. "Golf had a world for the fans and then the rest of us showed up. Interestingly, the rest of us showed up and everybody was on the same team."
Caitlin Clark has played a big part in the WNBA's rise to the mainstream sports world. Jones said that the fans have not found a perfect comparison to Clark. He brought up the Fever's guard's perennial rival, Angel Reese, and said that she was not in the same class or caliber as her.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
