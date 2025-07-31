"Every black Caitlin Clark fan is a man" - Bomani Jones calls out Indiana Fever star's 'stans' as he anticipates 'civil war' with Paige Bueckers fans

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are two of the biggest names in the WNBA with huge fan bases. However, the Indiana Fever guard holds an edge over the Wings rookie in popularity.Clark is in her sophomore year in the league and is the main attraction of every Fever game. Bueckers is also popular, but her popularity fades away a little when put against the Fever guard. Sportswriter Bomani Jones discussed the subject on Wednesday's episode of his &quot;The Right Time&quot; podcast.During one segment Jones and his co-host Shannon Penn discussed the rapid rise of Bueckers. Jones predicted that the &quot;stanning&quot; culture will cause a &quot;civil war&quot; between Clark and Bueckers fans.&quot;When is stanning gonna create the Clark-Bueckers true civil war amongst their people?&quot; Jones said (4:50). &quot;I am going to be honest, I ain't met a black Caitlin Clark fan, let alone stan yet. Well actually no, every black Caitlin Clark fan I know is a man. I am not here to explain. I am just here to tell you what's going on.&quot; Jones predicted Bueckers to reach further heights in her career, which will be the epicenter for a future debate between the two fan bases. Penn then criticized the 'stan' culture and questioned the Clark stans for not embracing both players..Bomani Jones once compared Caitlin Clark's rise the golf legendBomani Jones once compared the Fever guard's rise to stardom to golf legend Tiger Woods' journey.On May. 23, Jones discussed Clark's meteoric rise on his podcast with ESPN's Elle Duncan as a guest on the show. He compared the Fever guard's impact on the league to that of Tiger Woods and golf.&quot;We are actually dealing with a Tiger Woods-like phenomenon,&quot; Jones said. &quot;Golf had a world for the fans and then the rest of us showed up. Interestingly, the rest of us showed up and everybody was on the same team.&quot;Caitlin Clark has played a big part in the WNBA's rise to the mainstream sports world. Jones said that the fans have not found a perfect comparison to Clark. He brought up the Fever's guard's perennial rival, Angel Reese, and said that she was not in the same class or caliber as her.