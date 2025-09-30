Aliyah Boston lifted the Indiana Fever in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas, forcing a decisive Game 5, which will determine who will advance to the WNBA Finals. To keep the Fever's Cinderella run going, Boston revealed its strategy to make Aces star A'ja Wilson work extra hard for her points.

In an episode of Post Moves hosted by Candace Parker, Boston said she always tries to keep in step with Wilson's moves, while wearing her down in the offensive end.

"I mean, just be there like every step she takes, like I take the same step," she said. (From 17:51). "Kind of just being in her presence, contesting every shot, and then just pushing the pace and going back at her in that way."

"I feel like that's you've got to get a stop, but then at the other end, you got to guard, too," she said.

Boston put up 24 points and 14 rebounds in Game 4 to lead the Fever to a 90-83 win. Meanwhile, Wilson had 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field.

In the final 20 minutes, Boston scored 17 points to carry the Fever in the final stretch en route to the win.

The Fever shocked the Aces in Game 1, before dropping games two and three. To advance to the semifinals, the Fever took down the Atlanta Dream in the first round.

Aliyah Boston focused on establishing position against the Aces' frontcourt to get better offensive looks

For Aliyah Boston, her offensive looks stemmed from scouting the Aces' defensive tendencies. Talking in Game 4's post-game press conference, Boston said that he watched films of the Aces to determine where to improve his position inside the paint.

"We've watched a lot of film," Boston said. "I think for me, just working on my positioning, trying to get earlier seals, that was the focus for me tonight."

Game 5 is scheduled to tip off on Tuesday, 9:30 pm Eastern time, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Phoenix Mercury awaits the winner of the matchup for a shot at the WNBA title after they defeated the Minnesota Lynx in four games.

