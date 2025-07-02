"Everybody in the league is sick": Caitlin Clark wastes no time in calling out WNBA's hate for Indiana Fever after $620k win

Caitlin Clark wasted no time in calling out the hate against the Indiana Fever after they won the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx. The Fever won 79-54 despite Clark's absence, pulling all the stops against Napheesa Collier and Co.

It was a mammoth win for the underdogs, helping them bag a $620,000 prize pool. As the Fever erupted in wild celebrations in the locker room, Clark took shots at the rest of the WNBA after the Fever's win. During star center Aliyah Boston's Instagram live, Clark said in the background:

"I just know everybody in the league is sick."

The statement was evidently related to how most teams, players and media treat the Fever, primarily because of Clark. Whether it's downplaying their influence or calling their fanbase out for hostile behavior, the Fever have seen it all.

