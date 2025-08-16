  • home icon
  "Everyone is entitled to their personal opinion" - Paige Bueckers snaps back at Sophie Cunningham's dig about 'special whistle' treatment

"Everyone is entitled to their personal opinion" - Paige Bueckers snaps back at Sophie Cunningham’s dig about ‘special whistle’ treatment

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Aug 16, 2025 02:42 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers responded to Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham's comments about her receiving favorable calls from referees on Friday. The Dallas Wings star made it clear that she disagreed with Cunningham but still supported her rights to share her own thoughts.

“Everyone is entitled to their own unique personal opinion.” - Paige Bueckers during Dallas Wings' pre-game press conference on Friday

Sophie Cunningham had opened up about her frustration with WNBA refereeing on the third episode of the "Show me Something" podcast which premiered on Wednesday.

Speaking to her co-host West Wilson, she appealed for consistency from the referees and alleged biased officiating in favor of the Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

also-read-trending Trending
"I love Paige to death, do not get me wrong. I think she's a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night. Like, you literally couldn't touch her. And that [explicit] is so annoying to me," Cunningham said. "If you're gonna do that, then give it to our guards. Like, I just hate the inconsistency."
Following Fever's heartbreaking loss (81-80) to the Wings on Tuesday, she took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight a number of calls she felt had gone Bueckers' way and ultimately swung the narrow contest in her team's favor.

Bueckers scored 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting as the Wings (9-25) got their only win in August in a nailbiter against Indiana. Bueckers only went to the free throw line on two occasions and was fouled four times in total by the Fever.

Dallas Wings fall to LA Sparks on Paige Bueckers' record-breaking night

WNBA: Paige Bueckers cuts a frustrated figure as Los Angeles Sparks defeat Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Paige Bueckers cuts a frustrated figure as Los Angeles Sparks defeat Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers broke two records on one night but failed to lead the Dallas Wings to a win over the LA Sparks (96-97) on Friday. She became the fastest player in franchise history to score 500 points and the quickest rookie in WNBA history to tally 500 points and 100 assists en route to her 29 points, four rebounds and five assist statline.

The team from Texas lost their second successive game by one point as Paige Bueckers' buzzer-beating attempt from 26 feet came up short in the dying seconds. Bueckers showed her talents as a multi-level scorer in the game as she scored 20 of her 29 points in the paint against the Sparks' formidable front court.

The Wings will face off against the Las Vegas Aces in the Michelob ULTRA Arena when they play next on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be streamed on ESPN+ and ABC on TV.

Amlan Sanyal

Amlan Sanyal

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
